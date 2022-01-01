Stromboli in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
East Side Pies
1401 B Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Pepperoni Stromboli
|$13.25
NEW! Try our delicious pepperoni stromboli! Eight pieces jam packed with pepperoni and cheese, topped off with a delicious spice blend and served with two sides of marinara
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
East Side Pies
13265 US Highway 183, Austin
|Pepperoni Stromboli
|$13.25
NEW! Try our delicious pepperoni stromboli! Eight pieces jam packed with pepperoni and cheese, topped off with a delicious spice blend and served with two sides of marinara
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Stromboli
|$12.99
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Provolone.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Stromboli
|$12.99
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Provolone.
Oddwood Brewing
3108 Manor Rd., Austin
|Sal's Stromboli 2Go
|$9.50
This item cannot have the gluten free crust substitution. Salami and pepperoncini peppers w/ mozzarella. Served w/ marinara dipping sauce. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.
|Ma's Stromboli 2Go
|$9.50
This item cannot have the gluten free crust substitution. Roasted red pepper, mushroom, green and kalamata olives, w/ mozz and goat cheese. Served w/ marinara dipping sauce. TO-GO CHARGE BUILT INTO PRICE OF ITEM.