Suadero in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve suadero
More about The Pitch
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Suadero "Brisket"
|$7.00
house smoked brisket, cilantro, and onion served with salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Suadero (Brisket)
|$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about THUNDER CHIEF
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Pork Suadero
|$3.00
Confit Pork + Pico De Gallo + Salsa Verde
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
2401 East 6th Street, Austin
|Suadero "Brisket"
|$7.00
brisket, cilantro, and onion
More about Suerte
Suerte
1800 E 6th, Austin
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
You know you love them! Confit brisket, black magic oil, guacamole, cilantro y onion. Contains: soy, sesame **all components are packaged separately**
|Suadero Taco Meal Kit
|$60.00
Feeds 3-4 humans. Everything you need to recreate the tacos of your dreams at home. Kit includes: confit brisket, avocado crudo, black magic oil, tortillas, and sides of refried lentils, sweet corn esquites and mixed green salad. (allergies: soy, sesame, fish)
|Suadero Tacos
|$18.00
Suadero meat
Pica Pica: Tamari, fish sauce, cilantro
BMO: Alliums, fermented black bean (soy), black sesame seeds, legumes
Avocado Crudo: Alliums, cilantro
More about Cantina Holly
Cantina Holly
2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin
|Brisket (Suadero)
|$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.