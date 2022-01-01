Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Suadero in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve suadero

Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Suadero "Brisket"$7.00
house smoked brisket, cilantro, and onion served with salsa tatemada
More about The Pitch
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Suadero (Brisket)$7.00
brisket, cilantro, onion, salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats
Item pic

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Suadero$3.00
Confit Pork + Pico De Gallo + Salsa Verde
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Taco Flats - Q2 image

 

Taco Flats - Events & Catering

2401 East 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Suadero "Brisket"$7.00
brisket, cilantro, and onion
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
Suadero Tacos image

 

Suerte

1800 E 6th, Austin

Avg 4.5 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Suadero Tacos$17.00
You know you love them! Confit brisket, black magic oil, guacamole, cilantro y onion. Contains: soy, sesame **all components are packaged separately**
Suadero Taco Meal Kit$60.00
Feeds 3-4 humans. Everything you need to recreate the tacos of your dreams at home. Kit includes: confit brisket, avocado crudo, black magic oil, tortillas, and sides of refried lentils, sweet corn esquites and mixed green salad. (allergies: soy, sesame, fish)
Suadero Tacos$18.00
Suadero meat
Pica Pica: Tamari, fish sauce, cilantro
BMO: Alliums, fermented black bean (soy), black sesame seeds, legumes
Avocado Crudo: Alliums, cilantro
More about Suerte
Item pic

 

Cantina Holly

2500 E. 6TH STREET, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket (Suadero)$7.00
Carne Lenta's specialty smoked brisket served with cilantro and grilled onion on your choice of tortilla.
More about Cantina Holly
Item pic

 

Taco Flats

1110 West Lynn, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Suadero (Brisket)$6.00
brisket, onion, cilantro, salsa tatemada
More about Taco Flats

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Singapore Noodles

Gnocchi

Waffles

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Mushroom Burgers

Tonkatsu

Avocado Salad

Beef Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston