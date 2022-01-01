Sweet and sour chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
|$7.50
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$9.95
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|L Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$8.50
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$10.50
NOODLES
Lotus Chinese
11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin
|Sweet & Sour sesame CHICKEN
|$9.99
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Sweet and Sour Chicken-甜酸雞
|$15.95
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|64. Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$14.95