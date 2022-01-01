Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
  • Austin
  • Sweet And Sour Chicken

Austin restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)$7.50
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$9.95
Fried boneless white meat chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side.
More about China Dynasty
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Sweet & Sour Chicken$8.50
Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

NOODLES

Lotus Chinese

11501 Rock Rose #152, Austin

Avg 4.2 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet & Sour sesame CHICKEN$9.99
More about Lotus Chinese
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet and Sour Chicken-甜酸雞$15.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
64. Sweet and Sour Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
64. Sweet and Sour Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

