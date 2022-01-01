Sweet potato pies in Austin
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$26.00
like pumpkin pie, but better- another southern favorite
Please allow 3 business days for pick-up as we make everything fresh in house. Need it in a rush? Call us @ 512.459.1010.
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Sweet Potato + Pumpkin Pie
|$15.00
wine poached apples, orange gel, pecan crumble, bartlett pear sorbet
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Anderson Lane
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Black Bottom Sweet Potato Pie
|$8.99
Flaky pie crust with chocolate chunks and pecans on bottom of the pie, TX sweet potato, brown sugar and Wild Horse Rum, Chocolate whipped cream, caramel and almond florentine bits