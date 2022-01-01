Taco pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|20" Taco Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$30.00
Mozzarella, taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo and a sour cream swirl.
|Half Pie Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Mozzarella, taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo and a sour cream swirl.
|Taco Pizza - Cauliflower Crust - Pie of the Month
|$19.00
More about Woody's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--LG-Taco Bout a Good Pizza
|$26.00
Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle
|--Med-Taco Bout a Good Pizza
|$21.00
Taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella blend with salsa, Dorito's, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with a crema drizzle
More about Market Street Pizza
PIZZA
Market Street Pizza
13000 N IH 35, Austin
|14" Taco Pizza
|$18.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
– Lets Taco bout it
Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.
|Gluten Free 10' Taco Pizza
|$12.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
– Lets Taco bout it
Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.
|16" Taco Pizza
|$20.99
(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce)
– Lets Taco bout it
Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|20" Taco Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$30.00
Mozzarella, taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo and a sour cream swirl.
|14" Taco Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$21.00
Mozzarella, taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo and a sour cream swirl.
|10" Taco Pizza - Pie of the Month
|$15.00
Mozzarella, taco seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de gallo and a sour cream swirl.