Taco salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve taco salad
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
A crispy taco shell bowl filled with savory meat, fresh greens, cheese, and more!
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$9.95
Flour tortilla shell with Ground beef, mixed lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$14.25
Homemade tortilla shell filled with a romaine and cilantro salad mix topped with black beans, picadillo, shredded cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, and served with a side of jalapeno ranch dressing.
Santa Rita Cantina
1208 W. 38th Street, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$12.95
A crispy flour tortilla bowl with taco beef or shredded chicken, mixed lettuce, pico de gallo shredded cheese. Sour cream upon request.
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Prime Taco Salad
|$10.99
Picadillo or shredded chicken in a taco shell accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Flores Mexican Restaurant
4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|BBQ Taco Salad
|$16.00
Traditional fried taco shell filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, grilled corn relish, queso fresco, cilantro and lime, and tortilla crispies tossed with street corn dressing. Choice of: Smoked Chicken Tinga, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Brisket
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Shaunna-Wanna Taco Salad
|$14.95
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with mixed greens, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack cheese, pickled red onion, avocado slices, green onion and salsa X
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
7032 Wood Hollow, Austin
|TACO SALAD
|$13.99
Ground beef*, spring mix, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made Jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell.
*can substitute for chicken
for no additional cost.