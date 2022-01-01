Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's Too
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken
More about Serranos
2c73db21-3d7b-4bd9-a604-c7d7a84bee50 image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.95
A crispy taco shell bowl filled with savory meat, fresh greens, cheese, and more!
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing
More about Citizen Eatery
Taco Salad image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ck Faj Taco Salad$10.99
More about Flores on the Bend
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's Milagro
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and beef or chicken
More about Serranos
Item pic

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

 

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.95
Flour tortilla shell with Ground beef, mixed lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.
More about Jaliscos Taqueria
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.25
Homemade tortilla shell filled with a romaine and cilantro salad mix topped with black beans, picadillo, shredded cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, and served with a side of jalapeno ranch dressing.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Banner pic

 

Santa Rita Cantina

1208 W. 38th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$12.95
A crispy flour tortilla bowl with taco beef or shredded chicken, mixed lettuce, pico de gallo shredded cheese. Sour cream upon request.
More about Santa Rita Cantina
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Taco Salad$10.99
Picadillo or shredded chicken in a taco shell accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole
More about Prime Taco Grille
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, black bean and corn pico, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado on mixed greens with shredded lettuce. Topped with seasoned tortilla strips and chives. Served with a side of salsa and ranch
More about Waterloo Ice House
Baby Acapulco image

FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin

Avg 4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Taco Salad$16.00
Traditional fried taco shell filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, grilled corn relish, queso fresco, cilantro and lime, and tortilla crispies tossed with street corn dressing. Choice of: Smoked Chicken Tinga, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Brisket
More about The Switch
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shaunna-Wanna Taco Salad$14.95
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with mixed greens, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack cheese, pickled red onion, avocado slices, green onion and salsa X
More about Eldorado Cafe
Item pic

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.25
Traditional shell with mixed greens, choice of taco beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Maudie's Café
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin image

 

5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

7032 Wood Hollow, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SALAD$13.99
Ground beef*, spring mix, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado, pico de gallo & cotija cheese tossed in our house-made Jalapeño agave vinaigrette & served in a taco shell.
*can substitute for chicken
for no additional cost.
More about 5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin

