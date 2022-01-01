Tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tacos
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Egg Ren Taco (GF on corn)
|$4.00
Egg, jalapenos, garlic, sauteed onions, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
|Mama's Taco (V,GF on Corn)
|$4.00
|Tofu Neal Taco (V)(GF ONCorn)
|$4.00
Our tofu scramble with organic spinach and sauteed mushrooms on your choice of tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos
|$21.99
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Carne Guisada Tacos
|$11.00
3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans
|Taco Dinner (#3)
|$9.50
2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans
|Potato Rajas Taco
|$6.00
1 grilled potato, onion & poblano taco on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
|Fajita Taco
|$3.99
|Green Pork Taco
|$4.59
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Taco Bistec
|$3.85
|Beef fajita taco
|$4.25
|Pastor taco
|$4.25
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
|Carne Guisada Tacos
|$11.00
3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans
|Taco Dinner (#3)
|$9.50
2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans
FRENCH FRIES
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Two BBQ Brisket Tacos
|$6.00
with peach bbq sauce (Served on Flour)
|Taco Trio
|$14.00
BBQ Brisket Taco: southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, roasted peach bbq sauce (GF on Corn) Spiced Cauliflower: arugula, kewpie mayo, toasted coconut, peanuts, watermelon radish, lime wedge (GF on Corn) Banh MI: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, cilantro
|BP Taco Family Pack (Feeds 2-3)
|$33.00
Charred Brussels VG GF:sichuan peppercorn peach glaze, fried shallots, sesame seeds Taco Trio: BBQ Brisket Taco: southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, roasted peach bbq sauce (GF on Corn) Spiced Cauliflower: arugula, kewpie mayo, toasted coconut, peanuts, watermelon radish, lime wedge (GF on Corn) Banh MI: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, Chimichurri Fried Fish Taco: panko encrusted whitefish, herb salad, peanuts, cilantro chimichurri, sriracha mayo, lime
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Brisket, Egg, Grilled Onion Taco
|$5.00
|Potato, Egg, Cheese Taco
|$4.00
|Bean, Potato, Romesco Taco
|$4.00
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Guaca Taco
|$5.15
|Chicharron Salsa Verde Taco
|$3.85
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|$2 EDWARD STREET TACO (VEGAN)
|$2.00
Edamame Fritter, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Onion, Peanut Sauce, Chimichurri, Red Cabbage Slaw
|PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO
|$5.50
Braised Chicken, Pork Belly Carnitas, Grilled Pineapple, Ginger Chimichurri, Spicy Ranch, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco. Served On Gluten-Free-White Corn Tortillas
|EDWARD (VEGAN) TACO
|$4.75
Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chili, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegan
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|SIDE CRISPY TACO
|$1.75
|Los Chismes Taco
|$6.75
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.25
Sunny's Backyard
3526 E 7th, Austin
|Bulgogi Tacos
|$10.00
"Spare Rib" marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce, Crispy Wonton Shell & Pickled Veggies
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chicken Tacos
|$10.75
marinated chicken, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco
|Pork Tacos
|$11.75
pork, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, mojo sauce, queso fresco
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.75
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Cauliflower Taco
|$5.00
Rotisserrie Caulifower, Spinach, Egg White on Corn Tortilla
|Build Your Own Taco
|$3.00
Flour tortilla with Egg & Provolone Cheese
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|10 Tacos Grandes
|$55.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Bean & Cheese Tacos
|$6.50
|Tacos Locos
|$9.00
Fire grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs, sautéed onions, pechuga sauce, and pico de gallo
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
|#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
|$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
|#V2 Vegan East Side Taco
|$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with fried potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. Vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$15.50
Two marinated Pork Shoulder Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Grilled with Fresh, Sweet Pineapple, Served with Spanish Rice, Frijoles a la Charra, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro & Onions.
|Carbon Taco Dinner
|$17.95
Two beef tenderloin tacos in flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese.
|Brisket Taco Dinner
|$15.95
Two Pecan-Smoked Brisket Tacos garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra & Pico de Gallo.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
|The Classic Breakfast Taco
|$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing
|Bean & Cheese Taco
|$4.00
With corn chips
|Chik'N Tacos
|$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas tacos stuffed with chik'n, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, & coleslaw topped with spicy aioli. Comes with tortilla chips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Fried Avocado Tacos
|$13.99
Fried avocado slices breaded with panko & macadamia nuts topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage,
escabeche carrots & pico, with our jalapeño ranch on flour tortillas
|Kid Chicken Taco
|$4.99
Flour tortilla, chicken breast, with mixed cheese
|Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco
|$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|#2 East Side Taco
|$4.50
Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese.
This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
Nut Free
|BYO Breakfast Taco
Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving?
Build Your Own Taco!!!
Select from the type of tortilla, the number of ingredients and the salsa.
Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.
|#12 Vegan Crispy Taco
|$4.50
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell.
Gluten Free
Nut Free
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Taco Plate
|$11.15
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Crispy corn chips, egg, pico de gallo and cheese!
|Specialty Taco Plate
|$12.45
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Perkin's Special Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato. Queso drizzled on top
|12 Tacos
|$42.00
|6 Tacos
|$28.00
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos
|$21.99
Flores on the Bend
5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin
|Ck Faj Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Lily’s Street Tacos
|$13.99
|Bf Faj Taco
|$3.50
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|BLT Taco
|$3.00
PORK BELLY + PICO + SHREDDED LETTUCE + AVO MAYO
|Korean Chicken Taco
|$3.00
GOCHUJANG CHICKEN + GINGER MISO SLAW + KIMCHI POWDER
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|The Gringo Steak Tacos
|$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
|Mix and Match Taco Plate
|$13.95
Choose any two tacos with choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
|The Classic Breakfast Taco
|$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese