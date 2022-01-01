Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tacos

Breakfast Tacos image

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Ren Taco (GF on corn)$4.00
Egg, jalapenos, garlic, sauteed onions, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
Mama's Taco (V,GF on Corn)$4.00
Tofu Neal Taco (V)(GF ONCorn)$4.00
Our tofu scramble with organic spinach and sauteed mushrooms on your choice of tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos$21.99
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Guisada Tacos$11.00
3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans
Taco Dinner (#3)$9.50
2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans
Potato Rajas Taco$6.00
1 grilled potato, onion & poblano taco on corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with black beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.99
Fajita Taco$3.99
Green Pork Taco$4.59
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Bistec$3.85
Beef fajita taco$4.25
Pastor taco$4.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$10.50
3 crispy chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
Carne Guisada Tacos$11.00
3 savory beef stew tacos on flour tortillas. Served with cilantro, tomatoes, onions & a side of borracho beans
Taco Dinner (#3)$9.50
2 crispy beef tacos with rice & beans
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two BBQ Brisket Tacos$6.00
with peach bbq sauce (Served on Flour)
Taco Trio$14.00
BBQ Brisket Taco: southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, roasted peach bbq sauce (GF on Corn) Spiced Cauliflower: arugula, kewpie mayo, toasted coconut, peanuts, watermelon radish, lime wedge (GF on Corn) Banh MI: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, cilantro
BP Taco Family Pack (Feeds 2-3)$33.00
Charred Brussels VG GF:sichuan peppercorn peach glaze, fried shallots, sesame seeds Taco Trio: BBQ Brisket Taco: southern dry rubbed brisket, creamy apple slaw, roasted peach bbq sauce (GF on Corn) Spiced Cauliflower: arugula, kewpie mayo, toasted coconut, peanuts, watermelon radish, lime wedge (GF on Corn) Banh MI: vietnamese braised pork belly, pickled daikon carrots, sriracha mayo, Chimichurri Fried Fish Taco: panko encrusted whitefish, herb salad, peanuts, cilantro chimichurri, sriracha mayo, lime
More about Bar Peached
Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket, Egg, Grilled Onion Taco$5.00
Potato, Egg, Cheese Taco$4.00
Bean, Potato, Romesco Taco$4.00
More about The Meteor
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guaca Taco$5.15
Chicharron Salsa Verde Taco$3.85
Taco Bueno$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Item pic

 

Austin Daily Press

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$2 EDWARD STREET TACO (VEGAN)$2.00
Edamame Fritter, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Onion, Peanut Sauce, Chimichurri, Red Cabbage Slaw
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TACO$5.50
Braised Chicken, Pork Belly Carnitas, Grilled Pineapple, Ginger Chimichurri, Spicy Ranch, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco. Served On Gluten-Free-White Corn Tortillas
EDWARD (VEGAN) TACO$4.75
Edamame Fritter, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Fresno Chili, White Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Ginger Chimichurri, And Red Cabbage Salad. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas. Vegan
More about Austin Daily Press
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE CRISPY TACO$1.75
Los Chismes Taco$6.75
Ground Beef Taco$3.25
More about Casa Moreno
Bulgogi Tacos image

 

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th, Austin

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Tacos$10.00
"Spare Rib" marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce, Crispy Wonton Shell & Pickled Veggies
More about Sunny's Backyard
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$10.75
marinated chicken, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco
Pork Tacos$11.75
pork, jalapeno slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, mojo sauce, queso fresco
Veggie Tacos$9.75
More about Austin Java
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Taco$5.00
Rotisserrie Caulifower, Spinach, Egg White on Corn Tortilla
Build Your Own Taco$3.00
Flour tortilla with Egg & Provolone Cheese
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Tacos Grandes$55.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Bean & Cheese Tacos$6.50
Tacos Locos$9.00
Fire grilled mojo de ajo chicken thighs, sautéed onions, pechuga sauce, and pico de gallo
More about Serranos
2c73db21-3d7b-4bd9-a604-c7d7a84bee50 image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
#V2 Vegan East Side Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with fried potatoes, vegan bacon & vegan Daiya cheese. Vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Asadero Taco Dinner image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor$15.50
Two marinated Pork Shoulder Tacos in Corn Tortillas, Grilled with Fresh, Sweet Pineapple, Served with Spanish Rice, Frijoles a la Charra, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro & Onions.
Carbon Taco Dinner$17.95
Two beef tenderloin tacos in flour tortillas. Served with Spanish rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese.
Brisket Taco Dinner$15.95
Two Pecan-Smoked Brisket Tacos garnished with Rajas & served in Flour Tortillas with Tomatillo Sauce, Frijoles a la Charra & Pico de Gallo.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Migas Taco image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Field greens with "beefy"crumbles, guacamole, black beans, grilled red pepper & onions, cheeze, tortilla strips & spicy aioli dressing
Bean & Cheese Taco$4.00
With corn chips
Chik'N Tacos$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas tacos stuffed with chik'n, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, & coleslaw topped with spicy aioli. Comes with tortilla chips
More about Citizen Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Avocado Tacos$13.99
Fried avocado slices breaded with panko & macadamia nuts topped with shredded lettuce, purple cabbage,
escabeche carrots & pico, with our jalapeño ranch on flour tortillas
Kid Chicken Taco$4.99
Flour tortilla, chicken breast, with mixed cheese
Shrimp & Spinach Tubular Taco$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with guajillo & sour cream
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#2 East Side Taco$4.50
Organic eggs scrambled with breakfast potatoes, vegan bacon, & Monterey Jack cheese.
This item is not gluten free because the vegan bacon is made from soy protein & wheat protein.
Nut Free
BYO Breakfast Taco
Can't make up your mind on the type of taco you are craving?
Build Your Own Taco!!!
Select from the type of tortilla, the number of ingredients and the salsa.
Remember, this is a family run restaurant so momma says eat your veggies, but if you don't want to waste them let us know and we will keep the lettuce, tomatoes & onions off.
#12 Vegan Crispy Taco$4.50
We have made this Crispy Taco cruelty free. Our homemade soy chorizo is sautéed and mixed with breakfast potatoes in a crunchy crispy taco shell.
Gluten Free
Nut Free
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate$11.15
Migas Taco$3.75
Crispy corn chips, egg, pico de gallo and cheese!
Specialty Taco Plate$12.45
More about Pueblo Viejo
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Perkin's Special Taco
Homemade open face crispy shell including our signature taco meat, topped with lettuce & tomato. Queso drizzled on top
12 Tacos$42.00
6 Tacos$28.00
More about El Patio
Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos$21.99
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ck Faj Taco Salad$10.99
Lily’s Street Tacos$13.99
Bf Faj Taco$3.50
More about Flores on the Bend
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about COVER 3 Anderson
THUNDER CHIEF image

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLT Taco$3.00
PORK BELLY + PICO + SHREDDED LETTUCE + AVO MAYO
Korean Chicken Taco$3.00
GOCHUJANG CHICKEN + GINGER MISO SLAW + KIMCHI POWDER
More about THUNDER CHIEF
The Classic Breakfast Taco image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Gringo Steak Tacos$13.95
Two flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas filled with thinly shaved sirloin, Jack cheese, caramelized onions, grilled poblano peppers, lettuce & tomatoes with a side of salsa. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Mix and Match Taco Plate$13.95
Choose any two tacos with choice of flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas. Served with black beans and Mexican rice. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
More about Waterloo Ice House

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Lobster Rolls

Prosciutto

Pork Dumplings

Arugula Salad

Summer Rolls

Chicken Satay

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston