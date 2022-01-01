Tamales in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tamales
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Too
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Tamale (each)
|$1.99
|Tamale Plate
|$15.90
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
More about Matt's El Rancho
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|1/2 Dozen Tamales
|$9.00
|Tamale with Sauce
|$5.00
|Dozen Tamales
|$18.00
Perfect for the holidays or every day! Add a pint of salsa to take them to the next level!
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Tamale Plate
|$13.25
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
|Tamale (each)
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Chicken Mole Tamale
|$5.00
Chicken In Classic Mole Sauce
|Pork Pastor Tamale
|$5.00
Shredded Pork and Pineapple
|Spinach Onion Tamale
|$5.00
Spinach and Caramelized Onion
More about Maudie's Milagro
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|TAMALE VERACRUZANO
|$5.50
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|TAMALE VERACRUZANO
|$5.00
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|1/2 DZ CHICKEN TAMALES
|$10.99
A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Chicken W/Green Sauce.
|1/2 DZ PORK TAMALES
|$10.99
A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Pork W/Chilli Gravy
|TAMALE PORK
|$13.95
Three housemade Pork tamales with melted cheese, topped with chili con carne, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Casa Colombia Restaurant
2409 East 7th Street, Austin
|Tamal Valluno
|$15.99
Cooked cornmeal stuffed with pork, beef, chicken & vegetables. Wraped in plantains leaves, served with white rice, salad, & green plantains
More about Prime Taco Grille
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Tamales
|$16.99
A dozen tamales
|Tamales (3) - Combo Plate
|$8.99
More about Maudie's Hacienda
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Café
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Tatiana's Tamale Taco
|$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
|Tamales El Jefe
|$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Tamale House East
Tamale House East
1707 E 6th St, Austin
|6 Pack Chicken Tamales
|$42.00
6 handmade chicken tamales served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. We suggest verde, mole, ranchera or queso
|Bean, Cheese & Jalapeño Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade bean, cheese & jalapeño tamale. To keep it vegetarian we suggest verde, ranchera or queso
|Pork Tamale
|$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958