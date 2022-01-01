Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tamales

Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Too
Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamale (each)$1.99
Tamale Plate$15.90
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Dozen Tamales$9.00
Tamale with Sauce$5.00
Dozen Tamales$18.00
Perfect for the holidays or every day! Add a pint of salsa to take them to the next level!
More about Matt's El Rancho
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamale Plate$13.25
3 tamales of your choice: cheese &jalapeño~pinto beans~veggie~tofu&sunflower seeds (GF,NF)
Tamale (each)
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mole Tamale$5.00
Chicken In Classic Mole Sauce
Pork Pastor Tamale$5.00
Shredded Pork and Pineapple
Spinach Onion Tamale$5.00
Spinach and Caramelized Onion
More about Food! Food!
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Milagro
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAMALE VERACRUZANO$5.50
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TAMALE VERACRUZANO$5.00
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 DZ CHICKEN TAMALES$10.99
A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Chicken W/Green Sauce.
1/2 DZ PORK TAMALES$10.99
A 1/2 of Dozen of Housemade Tamales your choice of Pork W/Chilli Gravy
TAMALE PORK$13.95
Three housemade Pork tamales with melted cheese, topped with chili con carne, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamal Valluno$15.99
Cooked cornmeal stuffed with pork, beef, chicken & vegetables. Wraped in plantains leaves, served with white rice, salad, & green plantains
More about Casa Colombia Restaurant
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamales$16.99
A dozen tamales
Tamales (3) - Combo Plate$8.99
More about Prime Taco Grille
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tatiana's Tamale Taco$3.50
Eggs scrambled with pork tamale & cheese
Tamales El Jefe$10.75
3 pork tamales served enchilada style with chile con carne and rice & beans
More about Maudie's Café
Chicken Tamale image

 

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6 Pack Chicken Tamales$42.00
6 handmade chicken tamales served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. We suggest verde, mole, ranchera or queso
Bean, Cheese & Jalapeño Tamale$7.00
Handmade bean, cheese & jalapeño tamale. To keep it vegetarian we suggest verde, ranchera or queso
Pork Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958
More about Tamale House East
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dz. Pork Tamales$30.00
Tamal Plate$14.00
Four homemade tamales filled with your choice of pork, chicken, beans, sweet, or veggie. Served with rice
Kids Tamal Plate$6.00
Served with rice and beans
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pad See

Seafood Salad

Barbacoas

Pesto Pizza

Cheesy Bread

Fish Sandwiches

Sashimi Salad

Chicken Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston