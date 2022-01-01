Tempura ice cream in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tempura ice cream
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|Tempura Ice Cream
|$7.00
Vanilla or matcha green tea ice cream, inside a pastry puff with a crispy tempura finish. Choice of chocolate and/or strawberry sauce.
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
