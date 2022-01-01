Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Don$11.00
Grilled Chicken Lathered in Teriyaki Sauce and Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds over Rice and a Side of Broccoli. Comes with Miso Soup.
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$9.95
Dark meat chicken, broccoli, teriyaki sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch$18.00
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner$23.00
More about Soto Japanese
Poke Austin - Sunset Valley image

 

Poke Austin - Sunset Valley

5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.99
More about Poke Austin - Sunset Valley
CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$12.95
CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE$13.95
Chicken marinated in our sweet and savory sauce, grilled over fire, glazed with our teriyaki sauce.
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRAY Chicken Teriyaki & Veggies$48.00
Natural Chicken Breast, carrot, broccoli, edamame, onion, red cabbage, teriyaki, sesame, 1/2 white + 1/2 brown rice
Big White Chicken Teriyaki$10.50
Big All Natural Chicken Breast, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce, over rice
Big Chicken Teriyaki$10.50
Natural dark chicken, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce, over rice
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
61. Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken$16.00
More about Ebisu
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
61. Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St
b1c270b2-a221-4785-a6a5-4a9a0c01f116 image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

5610 North Interstate 35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Teriyaki$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
Chicken Teriyaki$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.
More about Cocky Teriyaki

