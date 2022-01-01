Teriyaki chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Teriyaki Don
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken Lathered in Teriyaki Sauce and Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds over Rice and a Side of Broccoli. Comes with Miso Soup.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$9.95
Dark meat chicken, broccoli, teriyaki sauce.
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Chicken Teriyaki Lunch
|$18.00
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$23.00
Poke Austin - Sunset Valley
5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A, Sunset Valley
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.99
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$12.95
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI ENTREE
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in our sweet and savory sauce, grilled over fire, glazed with our teriyaki sauce.
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|TRAY Chicken Teriyaki & Veggies
|$48.00
Natural Chicken Breast, carrot, broccoli, edamame, onion, red cabbage, teriyaki, sesame, 1/2 white + 1/2 brown rice
|Big White Chicken Teriyaki
|$10.50
Big All Natural Chicken Breast, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce, over rice
|Big Chicken Teriyaki
|$10.50
Natural dark chicken, sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce, over rice
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|61. Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.50
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
Cocky Teriyaki
5610 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Chicken Breast Teriyaki
|$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
|Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
|$9.99
Chicken marinated in our special home made teriyaki marinade then finished with a spicy teriyaki chili sauce. Served with Calrose rice, crispy Iceberg Lettuce and served with our lemon poppyseed dressing.