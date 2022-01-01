Texas burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve texas burgers
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Texas Burger
|$12.00
Homemade soy patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, vegan bacon, BBQ sauce & pickled jalapeños. (NF) Our burger patty is made with wheat flour so it cannot be made gluten free. The vegan bacon strips are made from soy & wheat protein.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Texas Chili Burger
|$23.00
Our house ground burger, topped with Bartlett's Famous Chili, shredded cheese, and diced onion. Served with one side.
GRILL
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Texas Spring Burger
|$15.99
ground beef, strawberry + jalapeño compote, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, arugula, brioche bun, fries