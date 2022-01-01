Thai fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|L1: Thai Fried Rice
|$10.50
Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.
|R1: Thai Fried Rice
|$10.95
Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, carrots, green peas, onions and scallions.
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Thai Fried Rice
“Kao Pad”Tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, egg, tomato sauce, cilantro, and soy sauce.
fried white jasmine rice with garlic, tomato sauce, soy sauce or fish sauce, EGGS, tomatoes, and Chinese broccoli.