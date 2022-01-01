Thai tea in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve thai tea
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Green Thai Iced Tea
|$6.00
Served with Half and Half
|Thai Iced Tea
|$6.00
Served with Half and Half
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.75
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Thai tea
|$3.50
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Thai Ice Tea
|$3.25
Brewed Thai Tea mix from Thailand. Orange, sweet, vanilla tea served over ice with your choice of milk.
|Spiked Thai Tea
Single Drink: Our Thai Tea, Sake and Lime Juice garnished with a lime.
Kit: One bottle of the 720ml Sake and 24 oz of our Thai Tea with a whole lime. Over ice mix half sake and half Thai Tea and squeeze one lime wedge it's the most delicious! Yum!
|Thai Tea Mix
|$5.46
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Tra Thai - Thai Iced Tea
|$5.95
More about Pho With Us
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
|Green Matcha Thai Tea
|$5.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.25
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|172. Thai Iced Tea
|$6.75
More about Pho Craft
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Nitro Thai Tea
|$6.00
Nitrogen infused Thai sweetened black tea. Served iced. 16oz.