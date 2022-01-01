Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tikka masala

Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Tikka Masala$14.00
Hearty Tikka Masala with chickpeas, assorted veggies & avocado served with rice
More about Citizen Eatery
Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUMTAZ TIKKA MASALA$20.00
Classic tomato cream sauce w peppers and fresh tomatoes
More about Mumtaz Table
Consumer pic

 

Whip In

1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tikka Masala$0.00
Whipin’s Favourite Tomato Based Butter Cream Sauce With Spices & Herbs
More about Whip In
June's All Day image

 

June's All Day

1722 S Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$23.00
More about June's All Day
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Tikka Masala$6.00
Tikka Masala$10.00
More about Nasha
Biryani & Co. image

 

Biryani & Co.

11150 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.49
Chicken breast chunks, onion and bell pepper cooked in our unique rich creamy tomato sauce(most popular)
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
More about Biryani & Co.

