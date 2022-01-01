Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tiramisu

Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOGO Tiramisu$10.00
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.99
More about Crepe Crazy
TIRAMISU image

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
TIRAMISU$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
More about Il Brutto
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Our Famous Tiramisu$5.95
Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & run soaked ladyfingers
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee,
cocoa powder
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder. Contains: citrus, dairy, eggs, gluten.
More about Little Juliet
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Tiramisu$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa powder
More about Woody's Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu Crepe$10.50
Tiramisu mousse, Espresso gelato, Dark chocolate sauce.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Local Slice II (512-358-1780) image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Local Slice II (512-358-1780)

8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.75
Tiramisu$5.75
More about Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake image

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake$8.00
Layers of Vanilla & Fair Trade Coffee topped with Fair Trade Cacao (always!) and an Almond Crust.
Date sweetened, soy and gluten free.
Does contain Nuts. >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Item pic

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oreo Tiramisu$10.00
Coffee soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone vanilla creme, layered oreo crumble, cocoa powder
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers / espresso / marsala sabayon / candied almonds
More about ASTI Trattoria
Favorite Pizza image

 

Favorite Pizza

801 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Favorite Pizza
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$15.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TG Tiramisu$10.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Item pic

 

Benvolio's

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder.
More about Benvolio's
Market Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Market Street Pizza

13000 N IH 35, Austin

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.95
More about Market Street Pizza
Banner pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee,
cocoa powder
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$11.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
Item pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Ladyfingers with espresso, mascarpone, rum and toasted hazelnuts
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.99
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Green Tea$8.00
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Ebisu
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.99
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock image

 

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.00
More about Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

