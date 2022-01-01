Tiramisu in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tiramisu
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|TIRAMISU
|$10.00
mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Our Famous Tiramisu
|$5.95
Layered marscapone cheese, mocha whipped cream with coffee, & run soaked ladyfingers
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee,
cocoa powder
Little Juliet
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder. Contains: citrus, dairy, eggs, gluten.
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Tiramisu
|$8.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa powder
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Tiramisu Crepe
|$10.50
Tiramisu mousse, Espresso gelato, Dark chocolate sauce.
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder
Local Slice II (512-358-1780)
8201 Cross Park Dr, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$5.75
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Tiramisu Cashew Cheezecake
|$8.00
Layers of Vanilla & Fair Trade Coffee topped with Fair Trade Cacao (always!) and an Almond Crust.
Date sweetened, soy and gluten free.
Does contain Nuts. >>Want a whole pie? Email us at countercultureaustin787@gmail.com!
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Oreo Tiramisu
|$10.00
Coffee soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone vanilla creme, layered oreo crumble, cocoa powder
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers / espresso / marsala sabayon / candied almonds
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$15.00
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|TG Tiramisu
|$10.00
Benvolio's
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder.
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee,
cocoa powder
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Ladyfingers with espresso, mascarpone, rum and toasted hazelnuts
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$7.99
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|Tiramisu
|$7.99