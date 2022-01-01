Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Tomato Basil Soup image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern

