Tomato basil soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil