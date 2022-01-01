Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Loro Austin image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato & Cucumber Salad$6.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
More about Loro Austin
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Spinach & Tomato with Side Salad$14.99
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Cucumber Tomato Salad in our house Soy Basil Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about The Switch

