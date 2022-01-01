Tomato salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tomato salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Tomato & Cucumber Salad
|$6.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Quiche Spinach & Tomato with Side Salad
|$14.99
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
2320 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin
|Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad
|$8.00
A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.