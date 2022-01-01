Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tomato soup

Tomato Basil Soup image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
cup tomato soup$7.00
grilled comte & tomato soup$14.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$6.00
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Rieu - Crab Pork Tomato Noodle Soup$12.95
A comforting noodle soup with a pork based broth, tender spare rib, crab cake, and tomato.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup - Red with Envy$7.00
CONTAINS: GLUTEN, CASHEWS
Tomato basil soup served with a cashew cream swirl.
SPECIAL: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$15.00
National Grilled Cheese Day! Rebel Melt with Tomato Soup$15.00
We can't think of a better combo to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day than a grilled cheese paired with tomato soup. YUM!
More about Rebel Cheese
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Soup Cup$5.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
Roasted Tomato Soup Bowl$9.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup (Cup)$5.00
More about Picnik

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Steak Burritos

Fruit Salad

Pesto Paninis

Cobb Salad

Beef Fried Rice

Yakisoba

Noodle Soup

Panna Cotta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston