Tomato soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about épicerie café & grocery
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|cup tomato soup
|$7.00
|grilled comte & tomato soup
|$14.00
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Tomato Soup
|$6.00
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Tomato Basil Soup
pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Bun Rieu - Crab Pork Tomato Noodle Soup
|$12.95
A comforting noodle soup with a pork based broth, tender spare rib, crab cake, and tomato.
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Tomato Soup - Red with Envy
|$7.00
CONTAINS: GLUTEN, CASHEWS
Tomato basil soup served with a cashew cream swirl.
|SPECIAL: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$15.00
|National Grilled Cheese Day! Rebel Melt with Tomato Soup
|$15.00
We can't think of a better combo to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day than a grilled cheese paired with tomato soup. YUM!
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Roasted Tomato Soup Cup
|$5.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!
|Roasted Tomato Soup Bowl
|$9.00
Thick and creamy tomato soup perfect with our Lobster Grilled Cheese!