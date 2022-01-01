Tortas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tortas
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|PORK BELLY CARNITAS TORTA
|$12.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco
|CHICKEN TORTA
|$11.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco
|$5 CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) TORTA
|$5.00
Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Black Bean Refritos, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, and Queso Fresco on a Locally Baked Telera Roll.
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|TORTA ALE
|$8.75
served at Riverside only
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|Torta
|$8.00
A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Jaliscos Taqueria
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin
|Carnitas Torta with Fries
|$8.50
|Torta Chicken fajita
|$8.99
Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin
|Torta Hawianna with fries
|$10.99
Una sándwich Mexicana - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carnitas, Ham melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
|Breakfast Torta Sandwich
|$7.50
Served on a Torta - Topped with Refried Beans, 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, your choice of 1 (one) of the following ingredients. (Country Sausage, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Country Sausage)
|Mexico City Style Torta - La Chilanga with fries
|$11.99
Una sándwich Mexicana - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carne Asada sirloin steak, ham, chorizo, melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Amorcito Corazon #3
13107 FM 969 Suite 100, Austin
|Breakfast Torta
|$10.00
|Cochinita Pibil Torta
|$12.00
TACOS
Lazarus Brewing Co.
1902 E. 6th Street, Austin
|Bean, Egg & Cheese Torta
|$9.50
Served on Pan Francé with refried black beans, crispy cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
|Pollo Verde Torta (After 11am)
|$11.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, pollo verde, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Torta
|$10.50
Served on Pan Francé with refried black beans, crispy cheese, scrambled eggs with bacon, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema
CHICKEN
Comedor
501 Colorado St, Austin
|Pambazo Torta
|$18.00
House made torta with red chorizo, potatoes, guacamole, chile toreador, escabeche
FoodHeads
616 W. 34th Street, Austin
|FISH TORTA
|$10.95
Responsibly sourced pan-fried tilapia filets on toasted ciabatta bread with spicy apple pico, lime slaw, avocado & chimichurri sauce
Mr.Chingon LLC
12701 Nutty Brown Road, Austin
|Egg and ham torta
|Egg and potato torta
|Torta Emiliana
|$11.00
Milanesa,egg,choriso,ham,avocado,mayo,tomato
Lettuce,pickled jalapeño and onions