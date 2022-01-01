Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Austin Daily Press

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY CARNITAS TORTA$12.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco
CHICKEN TORTA$11.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco
$5 CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO (V) TORTA$5.00
Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Black Bean Refritos, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, and Queso Fresco on a Locally Baked Telera Roll.
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTA ALE$8.75
served at Riverside only
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta$8.00
A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Jaliscos Taqueria image

 

Jaliscos Taqueria

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Torta with Fries$8.50
Torta Chicken fajita$8.99
Prime Taco Grille image

 

Prime Taco Grille

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Hawianna with fries$10.99
Una sándwich Mexicana - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carnitas, Ham melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Breakfast Torta Sandwich$7.50
Served on a Torta - Topped with Refried Beans, 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, your choice of 1 (one) of the following ingredients. (Country Sausage, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Country Sausage)
Mexico City Style Torta - La Chilanga with fries$11.99
Una sándwich Mexicana - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carne Asada sirloin steak, ham, chorizo, melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Amorcito Corazon #3 image

 

Amorcito Corazon #3

13107 FM 969 Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Torta$10.00
Cochinita Pibil Torta$12.00
Item pic

TACOS

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 E. 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Bean, Egg & Cheese Torta$9.50
Served on Pan Francé with refried black beans, crispy cheese, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
Pollo Verde Torta (After 11am)$11.50
Served on Pan Francé bread with refried black beans, crispy cheese, pollo verde, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Torta$10.50
Served on Pan Francé with refried black beans, crispy cheese, scrambled eggs with bacon, pico de gallo, and Salvadorean crema
Comedor image

CHICKEN

Comedor

501 Colorado St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (4632 reviews)
Takeout
Pambazo Torta$18.00
House made torta with red chorizo, potatoes, guacamole, chile toreador, escabeche
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TORTA$10.95
Responsibly sourced pan-fried tilapia filets on toasted ciabatta bread with spicy apple pico, lime slaw, avocado & chimichurri sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Mr.Chingon LLC

12701 Nutty Brown Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and ham torta
Egg and potato torta
Torta Emiliana$11.00
Milanesa,egg,choriso,ham,avocado,mayo,tomato
Lettuce,pickled jalapeño and onions
Restaurant banner

 

EL Tacorrido - Sur

2316 S 1st ST Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTA PASTOR$7.75
Restaurant banner

 

Takoba

1411 E 7th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTA$9.00
