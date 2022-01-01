Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tostadas

Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Compuestas$9.95
More about Matt's El Rancho
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Tostada$10.00
Avocado, Carrot, Jalapeno, Radish, Cabbage, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Pepitas,
Served on Tostada Shell
chicken salad tostada$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
More about Paperboy
Main pic

 

Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin

4327 South 1st Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ALC Tostada$4.00
Single tostada, beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
More about Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla image

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Beef Tostadas$13.25
Four (4) tostada chips topped with black beans, pulled beef, monterey jack cheese, avocado, cotija cheese, creme fresh, and cilantro.
Pulled Beef Tostada A la Carte$3.50
A tostada chip topped with black beans, pulled beef, monterey jack cheese, avocado, cotija cheese, creme fresh, and cilantro.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Item pic

 

Taco Verde

10611 Research Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Diablo Tostada$5.25
Refried beans, ground beef, rainbow slaw, lime crema, creamy habanero. 100% vegan
More about Taco Verde
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGETARIAN TOSTADA$9.25
Sweet Potato, and Vegetable Spiced Tostada
More about Sala and betty
Grizzelda's image

SEAFOOD

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St., Austin

Avg 4.2 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tostadas$21.00
sushi grade ahi tuna, avocado, serrano agave crema, crispy shallots
More about Grizzelda's
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas$14.00
More about Nasha
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Tostadas$12.00
Gracie's Vegan Tostada$6.00
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, roasted squash, Texas mushrooms, guacamole red cabbage, toasted pepitas, and pickled onions
Ala Carte Tostada$6.00
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese and queso fresco
More about Eldorado Cafe
Seafood Tostada image

CHICKEN

Comedor

501 Colorado St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (4632 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Tostada$17.00
Smoked tuna, octopus, matcha poached shrimp, and cilantro emulsion.
More about Comedor
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostadas$6.00
Avocado mousse, cured fish
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's

4215 Duval St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada$15.00
Chicken, pork, vegetables, or Al Pasto. A Flat Tortilla with Beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with Goat cheese and served with rice
More about Curra's
Restaurant banner

 

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Plate$13.00
Crunchy flat tortilla with beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with goat cheese and served with rice
(chicken, pork, vegetables, or pastor)
Single Tostada$6.00
More about Curra's Grill - South Austin

