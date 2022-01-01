Tostadas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tostadas
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Avocado Tostada
|$10.00
Avocado, Carrot, Jalapeno, Radish, Cabbage, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Pepitas,
Served on Tostada Shell
|chicken salad tostada
|$12.00
celery, red onion, vadouvan, b&b pickles, cracklin, butter lettuce
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin
4327 South 1st Street, Austin
|ALC Tostada
|$4.00
Single tostada, beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Pulled Beef Tostadas
|$13.25
Four (4) tostada chips topped with black beans, pulled beef, monterey jack cheese, avocado, cotija cheese, creme fresh, and cilantro.
|Pulled Beef Tostada A la Carte
|$3.50
A tostada chip topped with black beans, pulled beef, monterey jack cheese, avocado, cotija cheese, creme fresh, and cilantro.
Taco Verde
10611 Research Blvd, Austin
|El Diablo Tostada
|$5.25
Refried beans, ground beef, rainbow slaw, lime crema, creamy habanero. 100% vegan
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|VEGETARIAN TOSTADA
|$9.25
Sweet Potato, and Vegetable Spiced Tostada
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St., Austin
|Tuna Tostadas
|$21.00
sushi grade ahi tuna, avocado, serrano agave crema, crispy shallots
Eldorado Cafe
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Dos Tostadas
|$12.00
|Gracie's Vegan Tostada
|$6.00
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, roasted squash, Texas mushrooms, guacamole red cabbage, toasted pepitas, and pickled onions
|Ala Carte Tostada
|$6.00
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese and queso fresco
Comedor
501 Colorado St, Austin
|Seafood Tostada
|$17.00
Smoked tuna, octopus, matcha poached shrimp, and cilantro emulsion.
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Ceviche Tostadas
|$6.00
Avocado mousse, cured fish
Curra's
4215 Duval St., Austin
|Tostada
|$15.00
Chicken, pork, vegetables, or Al Pasto. A Flat Tortilla with Beans, Monterey Jack cheese & guacamole salad. Sprinkled with Goat cheese and served with rice