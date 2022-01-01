Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna, Avocado
Tuna Dynasty Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
spicy tuna roll image

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
spicy tuna roll$16.00
cucumber, avocado *can be GF upon request
More about TenTen
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA ROLL$8.95
SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.25
Tuna, cucumber, sesame, spicy mayo
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

Devil May Care

500 West 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Serrano, rice pearl.
More about Devil May Care
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
Fatty Tuna Roll$40.00
Fatty tuna and fresh wasabi, wrapped in nori and rice, topped with sea salt and tamari spritz.
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
S8 Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$4.50
More about Pho Thai Son
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll*$8.00
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll (Tekka Maki)$7.00
More about Ebisu
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$4.50
S8 Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Pho Thai Son

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Hot And Sour Soup

Gumbo

Tomato Soup

Chicken Piccata

Key Lime Pies

Falafel Salad

Mango Smoothies

Thai Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston