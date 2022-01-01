Tuna rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Tuna, Avocado
|Tuna Dynasty Roll
|$15.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber
SUSHI
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|spicy tuna roll
|$16.00
cucumber, avocado *can be GF upon request
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|TUNA ROLL
|$8.95
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$8.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$4.25
Tuna, cucumber, sesame, spicy mayo
Devil May Care
500 West 6th St, Austin
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Serrano, rice pearl.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
|Fatty Tuna Roll
|$40.00
Fatty tuna and fresh wasabi, wrapped in nori and rice, topped with sea salt and tamari spritz.
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|S8 Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$4.50
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Spicy Tuna Roll*
|$8.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.