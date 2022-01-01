Tuna salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tuna salad
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Large Tuna Salad (Pint)
|$15.50
Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
|Small Tuna Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$9.00
Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad
|$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad
|$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$18.75
Spring Mix, Arugula, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Mango, Green Onion, Flour
Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Honey Serrano Dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Sashimi Tuna Salad
|$31.00
Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
*Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad
|$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
|$16.95
Limited Time Only Price! Mixed greens, avocado, green beans, tomato with our very own Wasabi dressing.
GRILL
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
|$22.00
red cabbage, baby spinach, carrots, red bell pepper, mango, scallions. cilantro, avocado, cashews, crispy rice noodles, cashew-lime vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Tuna Salad
caper, parsley, olive oil, lemon aioli, dijon
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|AHI TUNA SALAD
|$14.75
Seared ahi tuna, organic spring mix, watermelon radish, lemon curd, organic tomatoes, red onions with light lemon olive oil infused with dried chilis & sundried tomatoes
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad
|$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
FoodHeads
616 W. 34th Street, Austin
|TUNA NICOISE SALAD
|$14.95
Chili seared rare Ahi tuna, field greens, boiled egg, Kalamata olives, red onions, green beans, tomatoes, new potatoes, anchovy filets, Dijon vinaigrette
|SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD
|$2.50