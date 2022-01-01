Tuna salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Tuna Salad (Pint)$15.50
Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
Tuna Salad$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
Small Tuna Salad (1/2 Pint)$9.00
Traditional Tuna Salad with Homemade Mayo, Celery and Red Onion
More about Food! Food!
bae04ee5-bf5f-48a0-8baf-4d601a9ced96 image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6f47fcab-4e05-4354-bb26-7fe73c487078 image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.75
Spring Mix, Arugula, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Mango, Green Onion, Flour
Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Honey Serrano Dressing
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Tuna Salad$31.00
Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette.
*Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*
More about Bartlett's
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, english cucumber, mandarin orange, marinated seaweed, avocado, wonton crisp, ponzu, sambal-ginger vinaigrette (Dairy Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$16.95
Limited Time Only Price! Mixed greens, avocado, green beans, tomato with our very own Wasabi dressing.
More about The Boat
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
red cabbage, baby spinach, carrots, red bell pepper, mango, scallions. cilantro, avocado, cashews, crispy rice noodles, cashew-lime vinaigrette
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad
caper, parsley, olive oil, lemon aioli, dijon
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AHI TUNA SALAD$14.75
Seared ahi tuna, organic spring mix, watermelon radish, lemon curd, organic tomatoes, red onions with light lemon olive oil infused with dried chilis & sundried tomatoes
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA NICOISE SALAD$14.95
Chili seared rare Ahi tuna, field greens, boiled egg, Kalamata olives, red onions, green beans, tomatoes, new potatoes, anchovy filets, Dijon vinaigrette
SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD$2.50
More about FoodHeads
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL TUNA STEAK SALAD$12.00
LARGE TUNA STEAK SALAD$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

