Tuna steaks in Austin

The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Seared Ahi Tuna Steak Plate
|$18.95
Limited Time Only Price! Ahi Tuna Steak seared rare with broccoli and rice. Served with sides of Wasabi and soy sauce.
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$42.00
Crab fried rice, miso, pickled cucumbers
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak
|$30.00
Ginger-soy glazed, seared rare and sliced,
served with wasabi whipped potatoes and sautéed spinach.