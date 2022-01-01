Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna steaks in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve tuna steaks

The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Steak Plate$18.95
Limited Time Only Price! Ahi Tuna Steak seared rare with broccoli and rice. Served with sides of Wasabi and soy sauce.
More about The Boat
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak$42.00
Crab fried rice, miso, pickled cucumbers
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
Item pic

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steak$30.00
Ginger-soy glazed, seared rare and sliced,
served with wasabi whipped potatoes and sautéed spinach.
More about Cafe Blue
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL TUNA STEAK SALAD$12.00
LARGE TUNA STEAK SALAD$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

