Turkey bacon in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Turkey Bacon Club$7.50
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
Turkey Bacon Club$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traif Turkey Bacon Melt$11.50
Thinly sliced house smoked turkey, bacon bits on a fresh ciabatta then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with brown gravy. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Turkey Avocado N' Bacon$9.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, red onion, red vinegar, avocado and mayo on a toasted hoagie
More about Woody's Pizza
Elle's Cafe and Coffee image

 

Elle's Cafe and Coffee

3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon$14.00
More about Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey, Bacon Club$14.50
The perfect sandwich to enjoy as the weather warms. House-made turkey, bacon, dill havarti, accompanied by avocado, tomato, romaine, garlic aioli, and yellow mustard, all layered between three slices of sourdough. It's a plant-based take on a classic!
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Cashew, Onion, Garlic, Coconut
More about Rebel Cheese

