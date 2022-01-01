Turkey bacon in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Half Turkey Bacon Club
|$7.50
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Traif Turkey Bacon Melt
|$11.50
Thinly sliced house smoked turkey, bacon bits on a fresh ciabatta then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with brown gravy. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style.
More about Woody's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Turkey Avocado N' Bacon
|$9.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, red onion, red vinegar, avocado and mayo on a toasted hoagie
More about Elle's Cafe and Coffee
Elle's Cafe and Coffee
3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave
|Turkey & Bacon
|$14.00
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Turkey, Bacon Club
|$14.50
The perfect sandwich to enjoy as the weather warms. House-made turkey, bacon, dill havarti, accompanied by avocado, tomato, romaine, garlic aioli, and yellow mustard, all layered between three slices of sourdough. It's a plant-based take on a classic!
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Cashew, Onion, Garlic, Coconut