Turkey clubs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Austin Java
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Chipotle Turkey Sandwich
|$11.75
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Half Turkey Bacon Club
|$7.50
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
More about Stiles Switch
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked Turkey on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and sauce on the side).
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$20.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, basil pesto, house aioli, sourdough
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$20.00
More about la Barbecue:
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.95
Smokey peppery juicy turkey served on a Martin's Potato Bun. Jazz it up with some add ons. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
More about Loro Austin
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
pretzel baguette, loro giardiniera, sharp provolone, Dijon mustard
**gluten, dairy, onion, garlic
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin
|Turkey Sandwich
|$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast. Available in two sizes. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
|Turkey Sandwich Plate
|$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast served on a toasted bun with pickles & onions (optional). Plate includes 2 Sides of your choice.
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Brie Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
turkey pastrami, brie, house-made jam, arugula, Easy Tiger ciabatta, seasoned house-made chips
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich
|$11.95
Smoked turkey and swiss cheese on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Rockstar Bagels
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|The Turkey Club
|$8.50
Turkey, Thick-cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
More about The Front Page
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Front Page
1023 Springdale Road, Austin
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
barbecued turkey, swiss, spinach, mustard, tomatillo chutney
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Turkey, Bacon Club
|$14.50
The perfect sandwich to enjoy as the weather warms. House-made turkey, bacon, dill havarti, accompanied by avocado, tomato, romaine, garlic aioli, and yellow mustard, all layered between three slices of sourdough. It's a plant-based take on a classic!
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Cashew, Onion, Garlic, Coconut
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
More about Austin Eastciders
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
smoked turkey, provolone, avocado, bacon, romaine, smoked tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on Easy Tiger Sourdough
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
More about Wines and Whatnots
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Turkey Club Baguette
|$10.00
Roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise served on a French Baguette. A classic!
More about Boomtown Brew
Boomtown Brew
Tesla Road, Austin
|Sandwich - Turkey Pesto
|$5.99