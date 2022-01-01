Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Turkey Sandwich$11.75
More about Austin Java
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Turkey Bacon Club$7.50
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
Turkey Bacon Club$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Bread
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$12.50
Smoked Turkey on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and sauce on the side).
More about Stiles Switch
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$20.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, basil pesto, house aioli, sourdough
Turkey Avocado Club$20.00
More about Tiny Boxwoods
la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$11.95
Smokey peppery juicy turkey served on a Martin's Potato Bun. Jazz it up with some add ons. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
More about la Barbecue:
Item pic

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Turkey Sandwich$12.00
pretzel baguette, loro giardiniera, sharp provolone, Dijon mustard
**gluten, dairy, onion, garlic
More about Loro Austin
Item pic

 

Southside Market & BBQ

10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast. Available in two sizes. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Turkey Sandwich Plate$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast served on a toasted bun with pickles & onions (optional). Plate includes 2 Sides of your choice.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brie Turkey Sandwich$16.00
turkey pastrami, brie, house-made jam, arugula, Easy Tiger ciabatta, seasoned house-made chips
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich$11.95
Smoked turkey and swiss cheese on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
The Turkey Club$8.50
Turkey, Thick-cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
More about Rockstar Bagels
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Front Page

1023 Springdale Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
barbecued turkey, swiss, spinach, mustard, tomatillo chutney
More about The Front Page
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey, Bacon Club$14.50
The perfect sandwich to enjoy as the weather warms. House-made turkey, bacon, dill havarti, accompanied by avocado, tomato, romaine, garlic aioli, and yellow mustard, all layered between three slices of sourdough. It's a plant-based take on a classic!
Contains: Gluten, Soy, Cashew, Onion, Garlic, Coconut
More about Rebel Cheese
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$18.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, dill havarti, sprouts, green tomato, red onion, avocado, mustard, mayonnaise
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA

Austin Eastciders

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.00
smoked turkey, provolone, avocado, bacon, romaine, smoked tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on Easy Tiger Sourdough
More about Austin Eastciders
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.00
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
More about Cookbook
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Turkey Club Baguette image

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Baguette$10.00
Roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise served on a French Baguette. A classic!
More about Wines and Whatnots
Banner pic

 

Boomtown Brew

Tesla Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Turkey Pesto$5.99
More about Boomtown Brew

