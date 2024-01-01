Turkey melts in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve turkey melts
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|The 'Gobble con Ganas' Smoked Turkey Melt
|$12.00
Toasted Focaccia Bread from Texas French Bread. Pepperjack Cheese. House Smoked Turkey, Shredded Lettuce, JalaPimento Cheese Spread and green chiles.
Chips for $2
Fries for $4
|Traif Turkey Bacon Melt
|$11.50
Thinly sliced house smoked turkey, bacon bits on a fresh ciabatta then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with brown gravy. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style.
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Turkey Melt
|$14.00
Oven roasted natural turkey breast, tomatoes, white cheddar, mayo