Turkey melts in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve turkey melts

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

The 'Gobble con Ganas' Smoked Turkey Melt$12.00
Toasted Focaccia Bread from Texas French Bread. Pepperjack Cheese. House Smoked Turkey, Shredded Lettuce, JalaPimento Cheese Spread and green chiles.
Traif Turkey Bacon Melt$11.50
Thinly sliced house smoked turkey, bacon bits on a fresh ciabatta then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with brown gravy. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style.
Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

Turkey Melt$14.00
Oven roasted natural turkey breast, tomatoes, white cheddar, mayo
Second Bar + Kitchen - 1108 East 6th Street

1108 East 6th Street, Austin

ROASTED TURKEY MELT$18.00
