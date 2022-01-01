Vanilla cake in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vanilla cake
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF 6" Classic Vanilla Cake
|$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream filling and frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost.
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|6" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
|$54.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
|4" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
|$25.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
|8" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE
|$72.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Fat Cats Strawberry Vanilla Cake
|$8.00
|Fat Cats Strawberry Vanilla Cake
|$8.00
Three layer vanilla cake filled with pastry cream and fresh sliced strawberry frosted with strawberry buttercream.
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
