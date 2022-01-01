Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF 6" Classic Vanilla Cake$55.00
NEXT AVAILABILITY 5/25. Classic gluten free vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream filling and frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles. Each cake is 6″ in diameter and features a total of seven layers inside (four layers of cake and three layers of filling) and will provide 6-12 servings. Please include any message you want written on it in the “special requests” section. Additional décor requests may incur an additional cost.
More about Dream Bakery
VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE$54.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
4" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE$25.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
8" VANILLA BEAN CONFETTI CAKE$72.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fat Cats Strawberry Vanilla Cake$8.00
Three layer vanilla cake filled with pastry cream and fresh sliced strawberry frosted with strawberry buttercream.
More about Rebel Cheese
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Confetti Vanilla Bean Cake 6"$54.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
Confetti Vanilla Bean Cake 4"$25.00
Confetti cake with chocolate ganache filling and vanilla bean buttercream.
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Vanilla Marble Pound Cake$4.00
Pound cake flavored with chocolate and vanilla, swirled in every slice. Baked from scratch in-house by our own Roxy!
More about Wines and Whatnots

