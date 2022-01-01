Vegan soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vegan soup
Mr Natural
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vegan Menudo Soup
|$9.30
Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)
|Vegan Vegetable Soup
|$9.30
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
Mr. Natural
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegetable Soup. Vegan
|$9.30
Squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, broccoli, celery, cilantro, garlic, seasoning & mexican brown rice. (GF,SF,NF)
|Vegan Menudo Soup
|$7.75
Homemade seitan, white hominy, cayenne peppers, mulato pepper, onions, garlic & salt. Served with cabbage, jalapeño, diced onions & cilantro. (NF)