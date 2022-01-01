Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

China Dynasty image

 

China Dynasty

2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
More about China Dynasty
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice (GF)$14.00
onion, scallion, carrot, local cabbage, mushrooms, and local scrambled eggs
Vegetable Fried Rice (GF)$15.00
onion, scallion, carrot, local cabbage, mushrooms, and local scrambled eggs
Vegetable Fried Rice (GF)$15.00
onion, scallion, carrot, local cabbage, mushrooms, and local scrambled eggs
More about Wu Chow
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmer Vegetable Fried Rice$20.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

