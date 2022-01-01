Vegetable fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$9.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, broccoli, cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, mushroom, napa, celery, soy sauce.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Vegetable Fried Rice (GF)
|$14.00
onion, scallion, carrot, local cabbage, mushrooms, and local scrambled eggs
