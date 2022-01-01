Vegetable tempura in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
|$9.00
Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side
Mumtaz Table
1816 S 1st St, Austin
|TEMPURA VEGETABLE PAKORAS
|$9.00
Seasonal vegetable mix crisped in light batter with tamarind reduction
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Vegetable Tempura
|$13.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|142. Vegetable Tempura
|$11.95
Tofu, sweet potato, broccoli &
zucchini tempura
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Tempura Vegetable
|$9.50
|Vegetable Tempura roll
|$10.25
Deep fried vegetable wrapped with soy paper