Vegetable tempura in Austin

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$9.00
Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
TEMPURA VEGETABLE PAKORAS image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TEMPURA VEGETABLE PAKORAS$9.00
Seasonal vegetable mix crisped in light batter with tamarind reduction
More about Mumtaz Table
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$13.00
More about Soto South Lamar
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
142. Vegetable Tempura$11.95
Tofu, sweet potato, broccoli &
zucchini tempura
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Ebisu image

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Vegetable$9.50
Vegetable Tempura roll$10.25
Deep fried vegetable wrapped with soy paper
More about Ebisu
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
142. Vegetable Tempura$11.50
Tofu, sweet potato, broccoli &
zucchini tempura
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

