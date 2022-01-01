Veggie quesadillas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.75
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.75
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.75
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.