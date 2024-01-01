Austin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Austin restaurants
Patika - South Lamar
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.75
fried egg, tomato jam, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
|Matcha Latte
|$0.00
Using our house-made presweetened Matcha Syrup, this matcha latte can be served hot or iced with your choice of milk.
|Sweet Latte
|$5.10
Our espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with your choice of milk using one of our house-made Vanilla, Honey, or Mocha Syrups.
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Popular items
|Mushroom
|$16.00
roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino
|Margherita
|$15.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
|Veggie
|$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, kale, mushrooms, cherry tomato, pepperonata, green olives
Ezov
2708 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$15.00
roasted cauliflower dressed in black garlic toum and sunflower seed chili crisp
|Smashed Cucumber
|$14.00
smashed cucumbers dressed and served with smoked labne, nigella seed, amba, and aleppo oil
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$15.00
smoked white fish, harissa egg salad, potato crisps, olive salt
NOTE: Frena bread is not gluten free.
JuiceLand Hudson Bend
3303 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin
|Popular items
|WILD CHILD
|$0.00
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
|ORIGINATOR
|$0.00
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
|BERRY GODMOTHER
|$0.00
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Popular items
|Pup Treats (2 for $1.00)
|$1.00
Share your biscuits with your best friend. Our gourmet Pup Treats (for pups of all ages) are made with our favorite Texas peanut butter, Homeplate peanut butter. Local, wholesome ingredients with no preservatives. These chewy treats are the perfect way to tell your best bud, "I see you looking at my Honey Chicken Biscuit, and you're not getting any."
|Country Ham & Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
Thinly-sliced country ham and creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$11.00
Take the heat up a notch. Our original, fried chicken sandwich is dressed in a spicy Southern cayenne chili-garlic oil with benne seeds on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)
|$13.00
seasoned & roasted portobellos & stir-fired broccoli tossed in nutritional yeast with local tomatoes, carrots, avocado, (temporarily out of stock: sun sprouts) & sunflower seeds. layered with chipotle–pecan pesto, ginger miso dressing & organic mixed greens. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
|Spicy Pesto Plate (V)
|$8.75
spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
|Pasta Margarita(V)
|$13.50
vegan penne pasta tossed with roasted balsamic grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a homemade lemon basil cream sauce (cauliflower base); served with a side of grilled ciabatta (V, nut free, splash of soy sauce in sauce)
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Popular items
|Turkey + Avocado
|$10.99
roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli
|Nutella Royale
|$7.49
nutella hazelnut chocolate spread | chocolate sauce
|Sweet Cheese Delight
|$9.49
sweet cheese | strawberries | raspberry coulis
Muse Fusion + Sushi
4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin
|Popular items
|C2 Snow White Roll
|$9.00
SOY - kanikama mix, asparagus, avocado, shrimp, spicy mayo.
|C3 Tempura Roll
|$10.00
SOY - tempura shrimp, kanikama mix, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, & spicy mayo.
|M3 Rock N Roll
|$13.00
NORI - tempura shrimp - cucumbers - kanikama - avocado top - crunchy - unagi sauce - spicy mayo - masago - sriracha
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Powerbowl
|$12.00
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
|Chips & Salsa
|$0.00
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Popular items
|Mexican Power Bowl
|$12.99
|Lg Caldo de Pollo
|$11.99
|Side flour tort (3ea)
|$1.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats Burnet
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|El Hippie
|$6.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole
|8 oz Queso w/ Chips
|$9.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
|Chilango Shrimp
|$7.00
grilled or battered wild gulf caught shrimp, seasoned cabbage, avocado, fried leeks, cilanto, aioli
Chisos Grill
12700 Hill Country Boulevard S-100, Bee Cave
|Popular items
|Tortilla Crusted Fried Chicken
|$16.90
romaine, spring mix, pico, bacon, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, black bean, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, green chile ranch
|Tres Leches
|$7.00
with caramel sauce, cinnamon
|West Texas Wedge
|$7.90
iceberg, bleu cheese crumples, green onion, peppedew pepper, bacon, pico, bleu cheese dressing
Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ
1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Popular items
|X-Large Side - 32 oz
|$15.00
Our XL serves eight 4-oz portions
|Fresh Loaf of Homemade Bread
|$8.00
Buttery scratch-made bread
|Family Style Meal 5-6 People
|$140.00
4.5 lbs. of meat (1.5 each of brisket, sausage, ribs) / 3 quarts of sides / pickles, onions, bread, sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|The Small Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Feta & Sherry Vinaigrette (V), (GF)
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Pickled Vegetables & House Hot Sauce (V)
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$27.00
Black pepper gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed green beans.
Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
1210 Barton Springs Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Egg Bacon cheese
|$3.48
Flour tortilla, with scrambled eggs, and topped with bacon, and delicious cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Beef Fajita
|$6.85
Flour tortilla, with cheddar cheese, mouth-watering beef fajita meat, a fried egg, and avocado. Served with a side of freshly made habanero salsa.
|Potato Egg Cheese
|$3.48
Flour tortilla, with potatoes, scrambled eggs, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
Savery
1300 E Anderson Ln Building D, Austin
|Popular items
|Heirloom Chicken Leg Entrée
|$15.99
Sweet, savery, and perfectly brined for a deep and delectable flavor. Oven-roasted chicken, bone-in whole leg, juicy, and tender with a choice of one side and sauce or dressing. Our chicken spends every day outside. Humanely & pasture raised in the USA with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever. Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
|Heirloom Chicken Breast Entrée
|$15.99
Sweet, savery, and perfectly brined for a deep and delectable flavor. Oven-roasted chicken breast, boneless, juicy, and tender served with a choice of one side and sauce or dressing. Our chicken spends every day outside. Humanely & pasture raised in the USA with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever. Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
|Golden Bowl
|$12.99
Oven-roasted sweet potato, sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, and fresh herbs. Our veggies are farm to table and locally grown in Texas. Vegan (V), Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too - on South Lamar
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$12.50
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Powerbowl
|$12.00
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Happy Chicks - Research Blvd - 10611 research blvd
10611 Research Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Kids Nuggets
|$8.99
5 Nuggets, Fries, Fruit Cup and Drink
|Happy Chick
|$14.49
3 Chicken Tenders, Choice of side, one Happy Sauce and Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken Breast and Pickles, served with crispy Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Peanut Scallion Pork Ssam
|$19.00
tenderbelly crispy braised pork shoulder, peanut scallion sauce, butter lettuce, pea shoots, watermelon radish, scallion pancakes (GF with Corn Tortillas)
|Charred Brussels
|$11.00
sichuan peppercorn peach glaze, fried shallots, sesame seeds (VG, GF)
|Pesto Udon
|$16.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Gen Bobabee & Coffee House
10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin
|Popular items
|G2. Iku Matcha Latte
|$6.25
A kind of Japanese matcha milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, coffee jelly, honey boba.
|M9. Taro Milk Tea
|$5.70
Brewed tea with taro milk. Toppings not included.
Recommended topping: crystal taro, honey boba.
|C9. Coconut Coffee Frappe
|$7.25
Blended coconut with coffee. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, grass jelly, honey boba.
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Popular items
|Crunchy Roll
|$7.00
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
|Crab Puffs
|$7.00
Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin
|Rock N' Roll
|$11.00
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
1618 Asian Fusion - 1618 E Riverside Dr
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|TSO Chicken
|$17.00
Contains gluten
|1618 Eggroll
|$8.00
Shrimp and Pork with glass noodle, taro and yellow onion egg roll. Serve with house fish sauce.
(GF) Contains coconut milk
|Orange Chicken
|$17.00
(GF) Contains shellfish
PIZZA
The Meteor Cafe
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
|Big BEC
|$9.00
|State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Maaribu - Bakery Truck - 3402 Guadalupe Street
3402 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Seasonal Crumble Bar (GF, V)
|$6.25
|Chocolate Brownie (GF)
|$6.25
|Chocolate Donut (GF)
|$4.25
JuiceLand Slaughter & Menchaca
1807 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|BAM BAM
|$0.00
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
|WATERMELON JUICE
|$0.00
fresh watermelon juice
|PERCOLATOR
|$0.00
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$8.00
|Salsa Toxica
|$3.50
|Basket of Biscuits
|$6.00
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Migas Taco
|$4.45
Eggs, corn chips, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese
|Make your Own
|$1.45
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$4.45
Egg, chorizo, potatoes and cheese
Mangia la Pasta
1300 East Anderson Lane, Austin
|Popular items
|Mangia Pasta
|$17.99
Penne pasta tossed with Diavolo sauce, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.50
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our house made Bolognese Sauce (made it with a mixed of beef and pork) with a touch of cream.
For gluten free option, pasta will be changed to Penne Pasta
|Rose Cheese Raviolis
|$17.50
7 Pieces of cheese raviolis with our house made rose sauce
Salvation Pizza - Domain
11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Austin
|Popular items
|Large Supreme
|$34.00
Pepperoni, sausage, white onion, mushroom with bell pepper and black olive
|Salvation Rolls
|$12.00
Three house made pepperoni or spinach rolls served with marinara
|Classic Caesar
|$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
|$13.75
Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
|Classic Pepperoni
|$0.00
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
|Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks
|$9.50