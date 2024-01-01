Austin restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Austin

Must-try Austin restaurants

Patika - South Lamar

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.75
fried egg, tomato jam, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Matcha Latte$0.00
Using our house-made presweetened Matcha Syrup, this matcha latte can be served hot or iced with your choice of milk.
Sweet Latte$5.10
Our espresso-based lattes can be served iced or hot with your choice of milk using one of our house-made Vanilla, Honey, or Mocha Syrups.
Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom$16.00
roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino
Margherita$15.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
Veggie$16.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, kale, mushrooms, cherry tomato, pepperonata, green olives
Ezov

2708 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$15.00
roasted cauliflower dressed in black garlic toum and sunflower seed chili crisp
Smashed Cucumber$14.00
smashed cucumbers dressed and served with smoked labne, nigella seed, amba, and aleppo oil
Smoked Fish Dip$15.00
smoked white fish, harissa egg salad, potato crisps, olive salt
NOTE: Frena bread is not gluten free.
JuiceLand Hudson Bend

3303 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WILD CHILD$0.00
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
ORIGINATOR$0.00
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
BERRY GODMOTHER$0.00
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry
Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pup Treats (2 for $1.00)$1.00
Share your biscuits with your best friend. Our gourmet Pup Treats (for pups of all ages) are made with our favorite Texas peanut butter, Homeplate peanut butter. Local, wholesome ingredients with no preservatives. These chewy treats are the perfect way to tell your best bud, "I see you looking at my Honey Chicken Biscuit, and you're not getting any."
Country Ham & Cheese Biscuit$8.00
Thinly-sliced country ham and creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Spicy Fried Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Take the heat up a notch. Our original, fried chicken sandwich is dressed in a spicy Southern cayenne chili-garlic oil with benne seeds on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)$13.00
seasoned & roasted portobellos & stir-fired broccoli tossed in nutritional yeast with local tomatoes, carrots, avocado, (temporarily out of stock: sun sprouts) & sunflower seeds. layered with chipotle–pecan pesto, ginger miso dressing & organic mixed greens. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Spicy Pesto Plate (V)$8.75
spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Pasta Margarita(V)$13.50
vegan penne pasta tossed with roasted balsamic grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a homemade lemon basil cream sauce (cauliflower base); served with a side of grilled ciabatta (V, nut free, splash of soy sauce in sauce)
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey + Avocado$10.99
roasted turkey | avocado | tomatoes | spinach | monterey jack | avocado aioli
Nutella Royale$7.49
nutella hazelnut chocolate spread | chocolate sauce
Sweet Cheese Delight$9.49
sweet cheese | strawberries | raspberry coulis
Muse Fusion + Sushi

4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
C2 Snow White Roll$9.00
SOY - kanikama mix, asparagus, avocado, shrimp, spicy mayo.
C3 Tempura Roll$10.00
SOY - tempura shrimp, kanikama mix, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, & spicy mayo.
M3 Rock N Roll$13.00
NORI - tempura shrimp - cucumbers - kanikama - avocado top - crunchy - unagi sauce - spicy mayo - masago - sriracha
FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Powerbowl$12.00
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Chips & Salsa$0.00
Click for 1 complimentary order of chips & salsa or add additional orders for $2.50 each
FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Power Bowl$12.99
Lg Caldo de Pollo$11.99
Side flour tort (3ea)$1.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats Burnet

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
El Hippie$6.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole
8 oz Queso w/ Chips$9.00
chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
Chilango Shrimp$7.00
grilled or battered wild gulf caught shrimp, seasoned cabbage, avocado, fried leeks, cilanto, aioli
Chisos Grill

12700 Hill Country Boulevard S-100, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Crusted Fried Chicken$16.90
romaine, spring mix, pico, bacon, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, black bean, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, green chile ranch
Tres Leches$7.00
with caramel sauce, cinnamon
West Texas Wedge$7.90
iceberg, bleu cheese crumples, green onion, peppedew pepper, bacon, pico, bleu cheese dressing
Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
X-Large Side - 32 oz$15.00
Our XL serves eight 4-oz portions
Fresh Loaf of Homemade Bread$8.00
Buttery scratch-made bread
Family Style Meal 5-6 People$140.00
4.5 lbs. of meat (1.5 each of brisket, sausage, ribs) / 3 quarts of sides / pickles, onions, bread, sauce
FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Small Salad$10.00
Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Feta & Sherry Vinaigrette (V), (GF)
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Pickled Vegetables & House Hot Sauce (V)
Chicken Fried Chicken$27.00
Black pepper gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed green beans.
Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd

1210 Barton Springs Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Bacon cheese$3.48
Flour tortilla, with scrambled eggs, and topped with bacon, and delicious cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Beef Fajita$6.85
Flour tortilla, with cheddar cheese, mouth-watering beef fajita meat, a fried egg, and avocado. Served with a side of freshly made habanero salsa.
Potato Egg Cheese$3.48
Flour tortilla, with potatoes, scrambled eggs, and topped with delicious cheddar cheese.
Savery

1300 E Anderson Ln Building D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Heirloom Chicken Leg Entrée$15.99
Sweet, savery, and perfectly brined for a deep and delectable flavor. Oven-roasted chicken, bone-in whole leg, juicy, and tender with a choice of one side and sauce or dressing. Our chicken spends every day outside. Humanely & pasture raised in the USA with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever. Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
Heirloom Chicken Breast Entrée$15.99
Sweet, savery, and perfectly brined for a deep and delectable flavor. Oven-roasted chicken breast, boneless, juicy, and tender served with a choice of one side and sauce or dressing. Our chicken spends every day outside. Humanely & pasture raised in the USA with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever. Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
Golden Bowl$12.99
Oven-roasted sweet potato, sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, and fresh herbs. Our veggies are farm to table and locally grown in Texas. Vegan (V), Gluten Free (GF), Dairy Free (DF), Refined Sugar Free (RSF), and Big 9 Allergen Free (B9F).
FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too - on South Lamar

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$12.50
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Chile Con Queso$7.50
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Powerbowl$12.00
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
Happy Chicks - Research Blvd - 10611 research blvd

10611 Research Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Nuggets$8.99
5 Nuggets, Fries, Fruit Cup and Drink
Happy Chick$14.49
3 Chicken Tenders, Choice of side, one Happy Sauce and Fries
Chick Sandwich$12.49
Chicken Breast and Pickles, served with crispy Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Peanut Scallion Pork Ssam$19.00
tenderbelly crispy braised pork shoulder, peanut scallion sauce, butter lettuce, pea shoots, watermelon radish, scallion pancakes (GF with Corn Tortillas)
Charred Brussels$11.00
sichuan peppercorn peach glaze, fried shallots, sesame seeds (VG, GF)
Pesto Udon$16.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Gen Bobabee & Coffee House

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, Ste A104, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
G2. Iku Matcha Latte$6.25
A kind of Japanese matcha milk tea. Seacream added. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Crystal taro, coffee jelly, honey boba.
M9. Taro Milk Tea$5.70
Brewed tea with taro milk. Toppings not included.
Recommended topping: crystal taro, honey boba.
C9. Coconut Coffee Frappe$7.25
Blended coconut with coffee. Toppings not included.
Recommended toppings: Coffee jelly, grass jelly, honey boba.
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunchy Roll$7.00
Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes
Crab Puffs$7.00
Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin
Rock N' Roll$11.00
Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
1618 Asian Fusion - 1618 E Riverside Dr

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TSO Chicken$17.00
Contains gluten
1618 Eggroll$8.00
Shrimp and Pork with glass noodle, taro and yellow onion egg roll. Serve with house fish sauce.
(GF) Contains coconut milk
Orange Chicken$17.00
(GF) Contains shellfish
PIZZA

The Meteor Cafe

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, shawarma spiced chicken, pickled peppers
Big BEC$9.00
State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Maaribu - Bakery Truck - 3402 Guadalupe Street

3402 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Crumble Bar (GF, V)$6.25
Chocolate Brownie (GF)$6.25
Chocolate Donut (GF)$4.25
JuiceLand Slaughter & Menchaca

1807 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BAM BAM$0.00
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
WATERMELON JUICE$0.00
fresh watermelon juice
PERCOLATOR$0.00
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$8.00
Salsa Toxica$3.50
Basket of Biscuits$6.00
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Migas Taco$4.45
Eggs, corn chips, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese
Make your Own$1.45
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$4.45
Egg, chorizo, potatoes and cheese
Mangia la Pasta

1300 East Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mangia Pasta$17.99
Penne pasta tossed with Diavolo sauce, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.50
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our house made Bolognese Sauce (made it with a mixed of beef and pork) with a touch of cream.
For gluten free option, pasta will be changed to Penne Pasta
Rose Cheese Raviolis$17.50
7 Pieces of cheese raviolis with our house made rose sauce
Salvation Pizza - Domain

11501 Rock Rose Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Supreme$34.00
Pepperoni, sausage, white onion, mushroom with bell pepper and black olive
Salvation Rolls$12.00
Three house made pepperoni or spinach rolls served with marinara
Classic Caesar$11.00
Crisp romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone$13.75
Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Classic Pepperoni$0.00
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$9.50
