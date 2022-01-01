Veggie rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Veggie Roll
|$6.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|3 Veggie Rolls
|$7.50
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
|6 Veggie Rolls
|$15.00
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Veggie Egg Roll (1)
|$4.50
(v) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin
|Chicken Dinner: Whole Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Dinner Rolls with butter
|$25.00
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|B Yaki & Veggie Roll
|$35.00
Miso marinaded grilled salmon and one vegetable tempura roll.
|Veggie tempura Roll
|$11.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲
|$5.25
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Veggie Roll
|$7.00
(gluten-free, dairy-free) avocado, cucumber, carrot, spinach, asparagus. Vegetarian & Vegan, 5 piece roll (note: if you order multiple rolls, they will be packaged together)
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Veggie Egg Roll
|$4.50
(Vegetarian) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake Mushroom | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette | one per order.
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|SV5 Veggie Tempura Roll
|$8.00
|SV4 Ultimate Veggie Roll
|$7.00
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷
|$6.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|SV5 Veggie Tempura Roll
|$8.00
|SV2 Veggie Roll
|$5.00
|SV4 Ultimate Veggie Roll
|$7.00