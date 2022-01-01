Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$6.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
3 Veggie Rolls$7.50
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
6 Veggie Rolls$15.00
shredded mozzarella, sweet peppers, and balsamic mushrooms served with house made red sauce
More about Pizzeria Grata
Veggie Egg Roll (1) image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Roll (1)$4.50
(v) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
More about Old Thousand
Oasis Texas Brewing Co image

 

Oasis Texas Brewing Co

6550 Comanche Trail, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dinner: Whole Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Sauteed Veggies, Dinner Rolls with butter$25.00
More about Oasis Texas Brewing Co
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE ROLL$9.95
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Neighborhood Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
B Yaki & Veggie Roll$35.00
Miso marinaded grilled salmon and one vegetable tempura roll.
Veggie tempura Roll$11.00
More about Neighborhood Sushi
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Fried Egg Rolls$3.00
More about Dong Nai
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲$5.25
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$7.00
(gluten-free, dairy-free) avocado, cucumber, carrot, spinach, asparagus. Vegetarian & Vegan, 5 piece roll (note: if you order multiple rolls, they will be packaged together)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Veggie Egg Roll image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Roll$4.50
(Vegetarian) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake Mushroom | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette | one per order.
More about Old Thousand
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SV5 Veggie Tempura Roll$8.00
SV4 Ultimate Veggie Roll$7.00
Veggie Spring Roll$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷 image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷$6.50
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Spring Roll$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
SV5 Veggie Tempura Roll$8.00
SV2 Veggie Roll$5.00
SV4 Ultimate Veggie Roll$7.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
More about Kasian Boil

Map

Map

