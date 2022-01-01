Veggie salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve veggie salad
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Falafel Veggie Salad (V)
|$14.00
Famous Falafel, Arugula, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Beet Hummus, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Cucumber Salsa, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce Drizzle. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Veggie Salad
|$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Veggie Salad
|$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Veggie Salad
|$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.