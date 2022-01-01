Veggie salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Veggie Salad (V)$14.00
Famous Falafel, Arugula, Avocado Jalapeno ZIKI, Beet Hummus, Grilled Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Cucumber Salsa, Crispy Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce Drizzle. Vegetarian.
No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.
More about ZIKI
Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Salad$7.75
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos

