Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, avocado, pretzel bun
*vegan
More about Patika
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!) image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!GF)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame any soy) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$10.75
white or wheat bread, hummus, pesto, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, red bell pepper, red oinion
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Includes a sandwich, chips, and a drink. All for only 15$.
**Available 10am-2pm, Monday thru Friday**
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible Veggie Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Sandwich$8.99
Enjoy this plant based breakfast sausage with cheddar cheese and egg served on a brioche bun.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$9.25
Any of our Signature Sandwiches served with grilled squash instead of meat.
More about Sala and betty
Cenote image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cenote

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.1 (955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Hummus, sprouts, tomato, radish, cucumber, red onion, carrots, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta
More about Cenote
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$15.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$10.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 BYO VEGGIE SANDWICH$8.95
Made with hummus, field greens, tomato and your choice of fillings.
BYO VEGGIE SANDWICH$7.95
Made with hummus, field greens, tomato and your choice of fillings.
More about FoodHeads

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Burritos

Egg Fried Rice

Corn Dogs

Snapper

Mixed Green Salad

Avocado Toast

Vegetable Lo Mein

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston