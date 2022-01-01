Veggie sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Patika
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, avocado, pretzel bun
*vegan
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!GF)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame any soy) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
More about Austin Java
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.75
white or wheat bread, hummus, pesto, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, red bell pepper, red oinion
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Market Veggie Sandwich
|$15.00
Includes a sandwich, chips, and a drink. All for only 15$.
**Available 10am-2pm, Monday thru Friday**
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Impossible Veggie Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Sandwich
|$8.99
Enjoy this plant based breakfast sausage with cheddar cheese and egg served on a brioche bun.
More about Waterloo Ice House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Sala and betty
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$9.25
Any of our Signature Sandwiches served with grilled squash instead of meat.
More about Cenote
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cenote
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
Hummus, sprouts, tomato, radish, cucumber, red onion, carrots, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, onions & red bell peppers with hummus, melted jack cheese & cilantro lime crema. Served open-faced on pita bread.
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.99