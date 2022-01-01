Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie raja taco$3.85
Veggie Taco$2.85
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Tacos$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
More about Maudie's Too
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$9.75
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tubular Taco$12.99
Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bells, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheeses in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with sour cream, served with black beans and rice
More about Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Tacos$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

2828 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Maudie's Hill Country image

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Tacos$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco Plate$16.00
black bean . sweet potato . avocado . salsa verde (vegan), rice, black beans
*contains nightshades, legumes
More about Picnik
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE TACOS (2)$10.50
Avocado, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, sprouts and sour cream. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Tacos$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
More about Maudie's Hacienda
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Fajita Tacos$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
More about Maudie's Café
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Veggie Tacos image

CHICKEN

Comedor

501 Colorado St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (4632 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$16.00
Texas mushrooms and braised greens. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas. Served with a side of salsa verde
More about Comedor
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Veggie Tacos$9.99
Roasted cremini mushrooms, crumbled tempeh, refried black beans, romaine lettuce, tomato, and carrots in a crispy taco shell
More about Thrive Craft House

