Veggie tacos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Veggie raja taco
|$3.85
|Veggie Taco
|$2.85
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$9.75
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Veggie Tubular Taco
|$12.99
Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bells, spinach, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheeses in a flour tortilla with tomatillo sauce, drizzled with sour cream, served with black beans and rice
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Cabo Bob's Burritos
2828 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Veggie Fajita Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Cabo Bob's Burritos
13429 N US 183, Suite 100, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Veggie Taco Plate
|$16.00
black bean . sweet potato . avocado . salsa verde (vegan), rice, black beans
*contains nightshades, legumes
Cabo Bob's Burritos
500 E Ben White Blvd, Suite D-100, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$13.95
Two tacos stuffed with grilled mushrooms,onions, sauteed spinach melted jack cheese and fresh corn kernels with cilantro lime crema & a side of guacamole & salsa. Served with a side of black beans and Mexican rice. Choice of flour, corn or whole wheat tortillas. The beans and rice may be substituted for one side.
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|VEGGIE TACOS (2)
|$10.50
Avocado, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, tomato, sprouts and sour cream. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Tacos
|$10.75
2 grilled portobello mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, serranos, yellow bell peppers, spinach, corn & zucchini soft tacos. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & jack cheese
Cabo Bob's Burritos
7849 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Comedor
501 Colorado St, Austin
|Veggie Tacos
|$16.00
Texas mushrooms and braised greens. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas. Served with a side of salsa verde