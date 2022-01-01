Vermicelli in Austin
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|N10: Vermicelli
|$12.95
Steamed vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried shredded lettuce, carrots, beanspouts, cucumbers, onions, scallions and broccoli. Topped with ground peanuts. Served with veg eggrolls.
|L8: Vermicelli
|$10.50
Steamed vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried shredded lettuce, carrots, beanspouts, cucumbers, onions, scallions and broccoli. Topped with ground peanuts. Served with veg eggrolls.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Vermicelli (Bun) Types
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Vermicelli Bowl
|Kids Vermicelli
|$6.25
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl
|$17.99
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Vermicelli Noodles
|$3.00
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Coconut Vermicelli-Not Gluten Free
Not Gluten Free: “Mee Kati” (not gluten free) Tomato sauce, coconut milk, and tamarind.
Shallots and cilantro stems are fried in oil followed with protein. Thin rice noodles is added together with the sauce made with tomato sauce, coconut milk, palm sugar, soy sauce, soy bean paste (this is not gluten free). Topped with garlic or Chinese chives and bean sprouts. Ingredients: Soy bean oil, vermicelli noodles, sprouts, garlic chives
spice mix: shallots, cilantro stem
sauce: Soy bean paste (not gluten free), soy sauce, tamarind water, ketchup, palm sugar, coconut milk
NOT GLUTEN FREE. MADE WITH SOY BEAN PASTE THAT HAS WHEAT AS INGREDIENT. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
TO BE MADE GLUTEN FREE.
|Vermicelli Wai Wai Noodles
|$2.66
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Bun Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry Vermicelli
|$13.95
Lemongrass stir-fry on top of vermicelli bowls filled with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
|Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli
|$10.95
Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
|Bun Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
|$13.95
Tofu sautéed in garlic, lemongrass, chilies, and scallions over a bowl of vermicelli rice noodles with tangy chili soy sauce on the side.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Mini Me Vermicelli Bowl
|$7.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Sauteed Vermicelli Noodles
|$11.00
Tofu, Mushrooms, Herbs
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|155. Lemongrass Tofu VeRmicelli
|$13.50
Better Half Bar
406 Walsh Street, Austin
|Vermicelli Salad HALF
|$9.00
spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs
|Vermicelli Salad
|$16.00
spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Vermicelli Bowl
|$12.00
Your choice of grilled marinated protein, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, roasted peanuts, spring onions, and angel hair vermicelli rice noodles. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish and peanuts
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Bun Nem Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Pork Sausage
|$11.95
Rice vermicelli with sweet and garlicky pork sausage serve with cucumbers, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce
|Bun Chay – Vegetarian Rice Vermicelli
|$10.90
Rice vermicelli with grilled pork flavor meat substitute and chicken patty (meat substitute) serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour vegetarian fish sauce
|Bun Ga Nuong – Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken
|$10.90
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|#83 Tofu vermicelli
|$11.50
Vermicelli bowl with stir fried tofu and onions. Topped with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, and peanuts. Comes with your choice of roll.
|Vermicelli
|Side Vermicelli Noodle
|$1.50