Vermicelli in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve vermicelli

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Vermicelli$3.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N10: Vermicelli$12.95
Steamed vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried shredded lettuce, carrots, beanspouts, cucumbers, onions, scallions and broccoli. Topped with ground peanuts. Served with veg eggrolls.
L8: Vermicelli$10.50
Steamed vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried shredded lettuce, carrots, beanspouts, cucumbers, onions, scallions and broccoli. Topped with ground peanuts. Served with veg eggrolls.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli (Bun) Types$9.50
More about Me Con Bistro
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Bowl
Kids Vermicelli$6.25
More about PhoNatic
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli Bowl$17.99
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, num num sauce, kimchi, lime, fresh herbs, chives
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
Zen Japanese Food Fast image

 

Zen Japanese Food Fast

2900 west anderson lane, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Noodles$3.00
More about Zen Japanese Food Fast
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Vermicelli-Not Gluten Free
Not Gluten Free: “Mee Kati” (not gluten free) Tomato sauce, coconut milk, and tamarind.
Shallots and cilantro stems are fried in oil followed with protein. Thin rice noodles is added together with the sauce made with tomato sauce, coconut milk, palm sugar, soy sauce, soy bean paste (this is not gluten free). Topped with garlic or Chinese chives and bean sprouts. Ingredients: Soy bean oil, vermicelli noodles, sprouts, garlic chives
\t\t\t\t\t
spice mix: shallots, cilantro stem
sauce: Soy bean paste (not gluten free), soy sauce, tamarind water, ketchup, palm sugar, coconut milk
\t\t\t\t\t
NOT GLUTEN FREE. MADE WITH SOY BEAN PASTE THAT HAS WHEAT AS INGREDIENT. CANNOT BE MODIFIED
TO BE MADE GLUTEN FREE.
Vermicelli Wai Wai Noodles$2.66
More about Thai Fresh
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Stir-fry Vermicelli$13.95
Lemongrass stir-fry on top of vermicelli bowls filled with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls on Vermicelli$10.95
Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with fresh herbs, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, Imperial rolls, and crushed peanuts. Served with a side of house sauce with chili and pickled carrot.
Bun Tau Hu Xao Xa Ot - Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli Bowl$13.95
Tofu sautéed in garlic, lemongrass, chilies, and scallions over a bowl of vermicelli rice noodles with tangy chili soy sauce on the side.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Me Vermicelli Bowl$7.00
More about Pho With Us
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Vermicelli Noodles$11.00
Tofu, Mushrooms, Herbs
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
155. Lemongrass Tofu VeRmicelli$13.50
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Better Half Bar

406 Walsh Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli Salad HALF$9.00
spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs
Vermicelli Salad$16.00
spring mix & rice noodles, pineapple "fish" sauce vinaigrette (vegan), cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, fried onions, herbs
More about Better Half Bar
Item pic

 

Pho Craft

3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vermicelli Bowl$12.00
Your choice of grilled marinated protein, lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrots, roasted peanuts, spring onions, and angel hair vermicelli rice noodles. Served with fish sauce on the side. *contains fish and peanuts
More about Pho Craft
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bun Nem Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Pork Sausage$11.95
Rice vermicelli with sweet and garlicky pork sausage serve with cucumbers, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce
Bun Chay – Vegetarian Rice Vermicelli$10.90
Rice vermicelli with grilled pork flavor meat substitute and chicken patty (meat substitute) serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour vegetarian fish sauce
Bun Ga Nuong – Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken$10.90
Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce
More about Banh Mi Galang
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
#83 Tofu vermicelli$11.50
Vermicelli bowl with stir fried tofu and onions. Topped with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, and peanuts. Comes with your choice of roll.
Vermicelli
Side Vermicelli Noodle$1.50
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
155. Lemongrass Tofu VeRmicelli$13.50
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

Map

Map

