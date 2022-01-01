Vermicelli in Austin

Not Gluten Free: “Mee Kati” (not gluten free) Tomato sauce, coconut milk, and tamarind.

Shallots and cilantro stems are fried in oil followed with protein. Thin rice noodles is added together with the sauce made with tomato sauce, coconut milk, palm sugar, soy sauce, soy bean paste (this is not gluten free). Topped with garlic or Chinese chives and bean sprouts. Ingredients: Soy bean oil, vermicelli noodles, sprouts, garlic chives

\t\t\t\t\t

spice mix: shallots, cilantro stem

sauce: Soy bean paste (not gluten free), soy sauce, tamarind water, ketchup, palm sugar, coconut milk

\t\t\t\t\t

NOT GLUTEN FREE. MADE WITH SOY BEAN PASTE THAT HAS WHEAT AS INGREDIENT. CANNOT BE MODIFIED

TO BE MADE GLUTEN FREE.

