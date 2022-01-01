Waffles in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Waffles$23.00
House Sausage Gravy & Maple Syrup
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
Seasoned Waffle Fries$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle SD$4.00
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
fried chicken, waffles, maple syrup, cinnamon butter
More about Austin Java
Main pic

 

Hajima

5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Chicken & Waffles$11.00
One piece chicken thigh on a square golden brown Belgian waffle, served with butter and maple syrup.
More about Hajima
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimi's Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
Golden Waffle$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Waffle$10.95
Vegan banana belgian waffle with assorted fruit. Choice of maple syrup, agave or honey
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
Kimi's Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
Golden Waffle$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
crisp golden waffle, fried chicken, cinnamon honey butter, maple syrup
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tender N' Waffle$12.25
Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup
Chicken N Waffles$12.25
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Waffle$7.95
DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle$8.95
S'mores Waffle$9.25
More about Sweet Paris
Fairways Cantina image

 

Fairways Cantina

3851 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Waffle Fries$5.70
Small Waffle Fries$2.85
More about Fairways Cantina
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seasoned Waffle Fries$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Longhorn BBQ Truck

308 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Belgian Chicken & Waffles$4.99
Chicken Tender with Belgian Waffle and choice of sauce.
Belgian Waffle$2.49
Authentic Liege waffle containing sugar pearls. Perfect for a sweet snack!
More about Longhorn BBQ Truck
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffles w/ Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream$13.99
2 Belgian Liege waffles topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Optional add on of breakfast meat such as sausage, bacon or ham.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasoned Waffle Fries$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$15.50
(Available All-Day Sundays Only) Duck Fat Waffles | Mala Fried Chicken | Syrup
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
Kimi's Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
Golden Waffle$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Dreams Nutella Waffles$12.50
Two waffles, bananas, strawberries, Nutella and walnuts
Chicken & Waffle$13.50
Two waffles, fried chicken tenders, blue agave sriracha drizzle.
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$9.00
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Forthright image

 

Forthright

98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
American Malted Waffle$13.00
cream cheese frosting, maple syrup, strawberry sauce and house-made honey butter
Waffle$6.00
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
two boneless fried chicken thighs, honey butter, pecans, maple syrup, powdered sugar
More about Forthright
CVS CHICK'N N WAFFLES image

 

COMMUNITY VEGAN

1124 E. 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CVS CHICK'N N WAFFLES$12.95
Southern deep fried mushrooms & waffles laced in maple syrup, a lil fruit and curly fries.
BBQ CRISPY CHICK'N & WAFFLE SANDWICH$12.95
Deep fried oyster mushrooms chillin between twin waffles, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, red cabbage shreds & maple syrup alongside waffle fries
WAFFLE FRIES$4.00
Herbed & salted waffle fries!
More about COMMUNITY VEGAN
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle-Cinnamon$3.95
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$19.95
Boneless fried chicked breast served on top of our Belgium waffle with Bourbon pecan sauce.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Solo Waffle$5.93
Our waffle crunchy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside! It is made gluten and dairy free. We use coconut milk in place of milk and gluten free flour blend. It is not vegan because of eggs.
Its just so darn good!
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES GF/DF$11.39
Two pieces of bone-in fried chicken lightly dusted in gluten free flour and marinated with cilantro, peppercorn, garlic and soy sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten. Served with
tamarind lemongrass syrup. Our waffles and chicken are always gluten and dairy free! (waffle does contain egg)
The Process:
Our waffle is made gluten and dairy free. We use coconut milk in place of milk and gluten free flour blend. It is not vegan because of eggs. The chicken on top is our fried chicken from fried chicken plate. The fried chicken is bone-in. We serve our waffle with house made syrup (sugar, water, tamarind water, thai chilies, lemongrass). The plate is garnished with cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.
Waffle Cone (single) (pack separate from ice cream)$2.15
to scoop your ice cream in a cone please choose the ice cream first and scroll down to choose scoop my ice cream in a cone. We will put your scooped ice cream in a cone hold on the chair in front of your car.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pollo Y Waffles$13.25
A fried chicken breast on top of a Belgian waffle. Served with creamy poblano grits and chipotle honey glaze.
Pollo Y Waffles$18.25
Two (2) fried chicken breasts on top of two (2) Belgian waffles. Served with creamy poblano grits and chipotle honey glaze.
Kid Chicken & Waffle$7.25
One chicken tender on top of a Belgian waffle. Served with choice of one side.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Waffle$9.00
nutella cream, fresh banana, cream cheese icing, shortbread crumble
Waffle$4.00
Strawberries Waffle$9.00
strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, cream cheese icing, whipped cream, white chocolate chip crumble
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Chicken & Waffle V2.0 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle V2.0$18.00
Honey Sriracha JFC Popcorn Chicken, Hong Kong waffle, charred pickled okra relish, barrel-aged maple syrup, white shoyu gravy
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries [Side]$6.00
More about Anthem
Chicken & Waffles image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
Served with whipped butter and maple syrup
More about The Cavalier
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
Kimi's Chicken & Waffle$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
Golden Waffle$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
More about Waterloo Ice House

