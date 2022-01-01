Waffles in Austin

Two pieces of bone-in fried chicken lightly dusted in gluten free flour and marinated with cilantro, peppercorn, garlic and soy sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten. Served with

tamarind lemongrass syrup. Our waffles and chicken are always gluten and dairy free! (waffle does contain egg)

The Process:

Our waffle is made gluten and dairy free. We use coconut milk in place of milk and gluten free flour blend. It is not vegan because of eggs. The chicken on top is our fried chicken from fried chicken plate. The fried chicken is bone-in. We serve our waffle with house made syrup (sugar, water, tamarind water, thai chilies, lemongrass). The plate is garnished with cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.

