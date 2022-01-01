Waffles in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve waffles
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chicken Fried Steak Waffles
|$23.00
House Sausage Gravy & Maple Syrup
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
|Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Waffle SD
|$4.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
fried chicken, waffles, maple syrup, cinnamon butter
Hajima
5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin
|1/2 Chicken & Waffles
|$11.00
One piece chicken thigh on a square golden brown Belgian waffle, served with butter and maple syrup.
The Melting Pot
13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Kimi's Chicken & Waffle
|$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Golden Waffle
|$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Vegan Waffle
|$10.95
Vegan banana belgian waffle with assorted fruit. Choice of maple syrup, agave or honey
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Kimi's Chicken & Waffle
|$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
|Golden Waffle
|$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
crisp golden waffle, fried chicken, cinnamon honey butter, maple syrup
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Tender N' Waffle
|$12.25
Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup
|Chicken N Waffles
|$12.25
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Nutella Waffle
|$7.95
|DDL with Straw & Ban Waffle
|$8.95
|S'mores Waffle
|$9.25
Fairways Cantina
3851 Manor Rd., Austin
|Large Waffle Fries
|$5.70
|Small Waffle Fries
|$2.85
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
Longhorn BBQ Truck
308 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Belgian Chicken & Waffles
|$4.99
Chicken Tender with Belgian Waffle and choice of sauce.
|Belgian Waffle
|$2.49
Authentic Liege waffle containing sugar pearls. Perfect for a sweet snack!
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Belgian Waffles w/ Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream
|$13.99
2 Belgian Liege waffles topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Optional add on of breakfast meat such as sausage, bacon or ham.
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$6.00
With Jalapeño Aioli. Note: Contains Gluten
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.50
(Available All-Day Sundays Only) Duck Fat Waffles | Mala Fried Chicken | Syrup
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Kimi's Chicken & Waffle
|$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
|Golden Waffle
|$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Sweet Dreams Nutella Waffles
|$12.50
Two waffles, bananas, strawberries, Nutella and walnuts
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.50
Two waffles, fried chicken tenders, blue agave sriracha drizzle.
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Forthright
98 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin
|American Malted Waffle
|$13.00
cream cheese frosting, maple syrup, strawberry sauce and house-made honey butter
|Waffle
|$6.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
two boneless fried chicken thighs, honey butter, pecans, maple syrup, powdered sugar
1124 E. 11th St, Austin
|CVS CHICK'N N WAFFLES
|$12.95
Southern deep fried mushrooms & waffles laced in maple syrup, a lil fruit and curly fries.
|BBQ CRISPY CHICK'N & WAFFLE SANDWICH
|$12.95
Deep fried oyster mushrooms chillin between twin waffles, BBQ sauce, pickles, onions, red cabbage shreds & maple syrup alongside waffle fries
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.00
Herbed & salted waffle fries!
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Waffle-Cinnamon
|$3.95
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Chicken and Waffle
|$19.95
Boneless fried chicked breast served on top of our Belgium waffle with Bourbon pecan sauce.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Solo Waffle
|$5.93
Our waffle crunchy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside! It is made gluten and dairy free. We use coconut milk in place of milk and gluten free flour blend. It is not vegan because of eggs.
Its just so darn good!
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES GF/DF
|$11.39
Two pieces of bone-in fried chicken lightly dusted in gluten free flour and marinated with cilantro, peppercorn, garlic and soy sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten. Served with
tamarind lemongrass syrup. Our waffles and chicken are always gluten and dairy free! (waffle does contain egg)
The Process:
Our waffle is made gluten and dairy free. We use coconut milk in place of milk and gluten free flour blend. It is not vegan because of eggs. The chicken on top is our fried chicken from fried chicken plate. The fried chicken is bone-in. We serve our waffle with house made syrup (sugar, water, tamarind water, thai chilies, lemongrass). The plate is garnished with cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.
|Waffle Cone (single) (pack separate from ice cream)
|$2.15
to scoop your ice cream in a cone please choose the ice cream first and scroll down to choose scoop my ice cream in a cone. We will put your scooped ice cream in a cone hold on the chair in front of your car.
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|1/2 Pollo Y Waffles
|$13.25
A fried chicken breast on top of a Belgian waffle. Served with creamy poblano grits and chipotle honey glaze.
|Pollo Y Waffles
|$18.25
Two (2) fried chicken breasts on top of two (2) Belgian waffles. Served with creamy poblano grits and chipotle honey glaze.
|Kid Chicken & Waffle
|$7.25
One chicken tender on top of a Belgian waffle. Served with choice of one side.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Nutella Waffle
|$9.00
nutella cream, fresh banana, cream cheese icing, shortbread crumble
|Waffle
|$4.00
|Strawberries Waffle
|$9.00
strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, cream cheese icing, whipped cream, white chocolate chip crumble
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Chicken & Waffle V2.0
|$18.00
Honey Sriracha JFC Popcorn Chicken, Hong Kong waffle, charred pickled okra relish, barrel-aged maple syrup, white shoyu gravy
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries [Side]
|$6.00
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
Served with whipped butter and maple syrup
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
|Kimi's Chicken & Waffle
|$14.95
Our Golden Waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, brown sugar cinnamon butter & served with Cholula.
|Golden Waffle
|$7.95
Our house-made Belgian waffle mix served with melted butter. Upgrade to Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter for $.50
