Waldorf salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve waldorf salad

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Waldorf Salad on Croissant$10.49
Our Traditional Waldorf chicken salad is filled with red grapes, apples, pecans has a surprising twist with tart pickles. Served on a croissant and a side of chips.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
PIZZA

Austin Eastciders - Barton Springs

1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waldorf Salad$12.00
romaine hearts, pecans, apples, goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette
More about Austin Eastciders - Barton Springs
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Trout Waldorf Salad$17.00
Walnuts, apple, grapes, gorgonzola, pickled celery, creamy chive dressing
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Zilker Park

