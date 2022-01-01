Waldorf salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve waldorf salad
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Chicken Waldorf Salad on Croissant
|$10.49
Our Traditional Waldorf chicken salad is filled with red grapes, apples, pecans has a surprising twist with tart pickles. Served on a croissant and a side of chips.
More about Austin Eastciders - Barton Springs
PIZZA
Austin Eastciders - Barton Springs
1530 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Waldorf Salad
|$12.00
romaine hearts, pecans, apples, goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette