Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve wedge salad

Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$15.00
More about Rosewood
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge BLT Salad$8.00
Romaine wedge, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lg Wedge Salad$12.50
Baby Iceberg ~ Gorgonzola Blue Cheese ~ Grape Tomatoes ~ Pickled Red Onions ~ Honey-Peper Bacon ~ Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Sm Wedge Salad$7.50
Baby Iceberg ~ Gorgonzola Blue Cheese ~ Grape Tomatoes ~ Pickled Red Onions ~ Honey-Peper Bacon ~ Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

GRILL

Verde’s Mexican Parrilla

16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1530 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$12.25
1/4 iceburg lettuce cut into a wedge topped with crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers, crumbled blue cheese, and roasted tomatillo blue cheese dressing. May add fajita beef, chicken, pork , shrimp, or gilled salmon.
More about Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
Item pic

 

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge BLT Salad$8.00
Romaine wedge , crispy bacon, cherry
tomatoes, gorgonzola, bleu cheese dressing
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg wedge, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes,
red onion, ranch dressing and Goldfish crackers.
More about Cafe Blue

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Bratwurst

Paninis

Fried Rice

Bruschetta

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Teriyaki Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston