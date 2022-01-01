Wedge salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve wedge salad
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Wedge BLT Salad
|$8.00
Romaine wedge, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Lg Wedge Salad
|$12.50
Baby Iceberg ~ Gorgonzola Blue Cheese ~ Grape Tomatoes ~ Pickled Red Onions ~ Honey-Peper Bacon ~ Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
|Sm Wedge Salad
|$7.50
Baby Iceberg ~ Gorgonzola Blue Cheese ~ Grape Tomatoes ~ Pickled Red Onions ~ Honey-Peper Bacon ~ Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
GRILL
Verde’s Mexican Parrilla
16018 Hamilton Pool Rd, Austin
|Wedge Salad
|$12.25
1/4 iceburg lettuce cut into a wedge topped with crumbled bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers, crumbled blue cheese, and roasted tomatillo blue cheese dressing. May add fajita beef, chicken, pork , shrimp, or gilled salmon.
