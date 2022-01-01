Wonton noodle soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve wonton noodle soup
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$9.50
|"403" Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.95
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Home-made pork and shrimp wontons with egg noodles, bok-choy, and scallions in pork bone broth.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Wonton Noodle Soup 雲吞麺
|$13.25
Homemade wontons served w. beef broth, Bean Sprout, Cilantro, Radish, and Bok Choi
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh
|$13.70
Only Wonton
|194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu
|$14.70