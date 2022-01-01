Wontons in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve wontons
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Shrimp and pork wonton in pork broth.
Contains shellfish
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|S1: Wonton Soup
Wonton skin stuffed with ground pork and crab meat. With bokchoy and topped with scallions and garlic.
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Wonton Soup
|$1.75
8oz.
|Fried Wontons (6)
|$2.50
|Spicy Wontons (6)
|$5.50
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|5 Per Order Wonton Sticks
|$1.00
|Wonton Dumplings Soup
|$9.00
|Spicy Wonton Dumplings Soup
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$9.50
|Kids Wonton Soup
|$5.95
|Pork & Shrimp Wontons (4 pieces)
|$2.50
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Crispy Wontons
|$0.50
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Mi Hoanh Thanh - Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Home-made pork and shrimp wontons with egg noodles, bok-choy, and scallions in pork bone broth.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Sichuan Spicy Wontons
|$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Fried Cheese Wonton
|$6.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Wonton Soup 云吞汤
|$6.95
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|11. Vietnamese Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Chicken, Jalapeño, Cilantro
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Wonton Noodle Soup 雲吞麺
|$13.25
Homemade wontons served w. beef broth, Bean Sprout, Cilantro, Radish, and Bok Choi
|Spicy Chili Wontons (6) (* S) 红油抄手
|$9.50
Pork and Shrimp wontons in Sichuan chili oil with peanut and Cilantro.
|Wonton Soup Small
|$5.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|6. Crab Cheese Wonton (6)
|$6.50
|192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh
|$13.70
Only Wonton
|194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu
|$14.70
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Fried Chicken Wonton
|$4.90
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|Wonton Popper
|$4.50
Chicken & Cilantro crispy fried bites