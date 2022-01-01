Yakitori in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve yakitori
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Yakitori-don
|$20.00
grilled chicken & onion skewers, tarè glaze, aji-tama, fried shallots, pickled eggplant (contains gluten)
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|BEEF YAKITORI
|$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
|SHRMP YAKITORI
|$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
|CHICK YAKITORI
|$8.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|BEEF YAKITORI
|$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
|SHRMP YAKITORI
|$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
|CHICK YAKITORI
|$8.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce