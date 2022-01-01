Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakitori in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve yakitori

Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakitori-don$20.00
grilled chicken & onion skewers, tarè glaze, aji-tama, fried shallots, pickled eggplant (contains gluten)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF YAKITORI$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
SHRMP YAKITORI$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
CHICK YAKITORI$8.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF YAKITORI$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
SHRMP YAKITORI$10.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
CHICK YAKITORI$8.00
Teppan-grilled selections. 2 bamboo skewers. Topped with a rich, savory sauce
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Calamari Salad

Curly Fries

Garlic Chicken

Fresh Fruit Cup

Pineapple Fried Rice

Lobster Rolls

Lamb Shanks

Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston