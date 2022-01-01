Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve yellow curry

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R4: Yellow Curry Fried Rice$10.95
Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, green peas, bell peppers seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yellow Curry BUN$10.00
More about Me Con Bistro
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry-Not Gluten Free (Always W Onions)
Not Gluten Free. "Kaeng Karee"An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry powder, mild w/ onions.
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry paste, mild and always comes w/ onions. This curry paste has a wheat ingredient. NOT GLUTEN FREE. (this is NOT the same curry powder that is used in the pineapple fried rice or golden mix)
Curry paste ingredients: dried red chili, shallots, garlic, soybean oil, sugar, salt, fresh turmeric, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), galangal, curry powder (mustard, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, wheat flour, chili, pepper, fennel, turmeric), kaffir lime
More about Thai Fresh
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$11.00
Thai yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry Chicken$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
73. Yellow Curry Beef$14.95
73. Yellow Curry Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry - Yellow$12.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
73. Yellow Curry Chicken$14.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

