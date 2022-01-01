Yellow curry in Austin

Not Gluten Free. "Kaeng Karee"An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry powder, mild w/ onions.

All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.

An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry paste, mild and always comes w/ onions. This curry paste has a wheat ingredient. NOT GLUTEN FREE. (this is NOT the same curry powder that is used in the pineapple fried rice or golden mix)

Curry paste ingredients: dried red chili, shallots, garlic, soybean oil, sugar, salt, fresh turmeric, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), galangal, curry powder (mustard, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, wheat flour, chili, pepper, fennel, turmeric), kaffir lime

