Yellow curry in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve yellow curry
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Yellow Curry
|$16.00
(GF) Contains dairy, coconut and shellfish
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|R4: Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$10.95
Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, green peas, bell peppers seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Yellow Curry BUN
|$10.00
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Yellow Curry-Not Gluten Free (Always W Onions)
Not Gluten Free. "Kaeng Karee"An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry powder, mild w/ onions.
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
An Indian-inspired Thai curry with curry paste, mild and always comes w/ onions. This curry paste has a wheat ingredient. NOT GLUTEN FREE. (this is NOT the same curry powder that is used in the pineapple fried rice or golden mix)
\t\t\t\t\t\t
Curry paste ingredients: dried red chili, shallots, garlic, soybean oil, sugar, salt, fresh turmeric, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), galangal, curry powder (mustard, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, wheat flour, chili, pepper, fennel, turmeric), kaffir lime
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Thai yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and coconut milk. Your choice of chicken, beef, tofu, or shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|73. Yellow Curry Beef
|$14.95
|73. Yellow Curry Chicken
|$14.95
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Curry - Yellow
|$12.00