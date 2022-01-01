Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Freak$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
Cheeseburger$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Revive$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
Caesar Salad$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
Matcha$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Henbit image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
Salmon Bowl$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
House Potato Chips$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
Olamaie image

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Eggnog$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
Biscuits$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
Honey Butter$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
Swift's Attic image

TAPAS

Swift's Attic

315 Congress Avenue, Austin

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
How we Roll$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
Ice Ball Oldie Pack$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
Carrots Al Pastor$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
Happy Chicks image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Happy Chick$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
Happy Nuggets$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
Chick Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Consumer pic

 

TLV

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin

Avg 4.9 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sandwich$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
Falafel (Side)$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
Babaganoush$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
Fixe Restaurant image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Bull and Bowl image

 

Bull and Bowl

501 W 6th St. #200 Austin, TX 78701, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Simi Estiatorio

601 Congress Avenue Suite 110, Austin

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
Takeout
