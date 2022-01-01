Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown
More about Burger Bar
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Veggie Freak
|$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Aioli
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
The Classic 4oz smashed Patty that made us famous! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
|Double Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two 4oz Wagyu Patties from our very own Ranch! Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Special Sauce
More about Slake Cafe
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about The Well
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Popular items
|Revive
|$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
|Matcha
|$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
More about Henbit
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Popular items
|Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
|House Potato Chips
|$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
More about Olamaie
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Popular items
|Aged Eggnog
|$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
|Biscuits
|$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
|Honey Butter
|$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
More about Swift's Attic
TAPAS
Swift's Attic
315 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Popular items
|How we Roll
|$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
|Ice Ball Oldie Pack
|$38.00
4 old fashioned ice balls containing all the makings of an old fashioned (Cherry Heering, orange & lemon zest and juice, luxardo cherry). Packed with a 375ml Elijah Craig Bourbon. Pour spirit over ice ball and enjoy!
|Carrots Al Pastor
|$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
More about Happy Chicks
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
214 E 6th Street A, Austin
|Popular items
|Happy Chick
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
|Happy Nuggets
|$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
More about TLV
TLV
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin
|Popular items
|Falafel Sandwich
|$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
|Falafel (Side)
|$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
|Babaganoush
|$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
More about Fixe Restaurant
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
|The Pollo Frito Loco
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
|The Old Fashioned
|$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce