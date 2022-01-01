Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Wanderlust Wine Company image

 

Wanderlust Wine Company

610 N I-35, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
Face Mask$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)$20.00
More about Wanderlust Wine Company
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Chopped Beef Sandwich$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
Crispy Wild Boar Ribs$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
More about Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
Olamaie image

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Eggnog$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
Biscuits$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
Honey Butter$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
More about Olamaie
Happy Chicks image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Happy Chick$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
Happy Nuggets$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
Chick Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
More about Happy Chicks
Fixe Restaurant image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
More about Fixe Restaurant
Here Nor There image

 

Here Nor There

612 Brazos St., Austin

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips$2.99
Enjoy our cocktails with some delicious chips!
Whiskey Soda 2.0 ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$30.00
Style: light, refreshing, smoky, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Laphroaig, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
Milk & Honey: HNT signature milk punch ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board$50.00
Style: Silky, smooth, flavorsome, unique
Ingredients: 5 rum blend (Plantation 5 and OFTD, mount gay black barrel, Clement Cane Bleu, Myers Original Dark), Calvados, Martel, Batavia Arrack, Homemade Lemon Sherbet, Gun Powder Green Tea, Clarified Milk, Clarified Lemon, Fresh Pineapple, Salt, Trade Route Spices
More about Here Nor There
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown

303 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
Chicken Almondine$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
More about Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
Pelons Tex Mex image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Pelons Tex Mex

802 Red River St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2470 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Flautas$11.00
More about Pelons Tex Mex
Bull and Bowl image

 

Bull and Bowl

501 W 6th St. #200 Austin, TX 78701, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bull and Bowl
Restaurant banner

 

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Higher Ground

