Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Wanderlust Wine Company
610 N I-35, Austin
|Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)
|$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
|Face Mask
|$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
|2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)
|$20.00
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
|Marjorie's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
|Chopped Beef Sandwich
|$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
|Crispy Wild Boar Ribs
|$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Aged Eggnog
|$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
|Biscuits
|$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
|Honey Butter
|$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
214 E 6th Street A, Austin
|Happy Chick
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
|Happy Nuggets
|$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
|The Pollo Frito Loco
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
|The Old Fashioned
|$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Here Nor There
612 Brazos St., Austin
|Chips
|$2.99
Enjoy our cocktails with some delicious chips!
|Whiskey Soda 2.0 ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board
|$30.00
Style: light, refreshing, smoky, natural sweetness - Ingredients: Milk-washed Laphroaig, clarified lemon, vanilla, soda
|Milk & Honey: HNT signature milk punch ( 2-3 cocktails ) + Charcuterie Board
|$50.00
Style: Silky, smooth, flavorsome, unique
Ingredients: 5 rum blend (Plantation 5 and OFTD, mount gay black barrel, Clement Cane Bleu, Myers Original Dark), Calvados, Martel, Batavia Arrack, Homemade Lemon Sherbet, Gun Powder Green Tea, Clarified Milk, Clarified Lemon, Fresh Pineapple, Salt, Trade Route Spices
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
303 Red River, Austin
|Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
|Chicken Almondine
|$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Pelons Tex Mex
802 Red River St, Austin
|Chicken Flautas
|$11.00