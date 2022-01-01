Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!

Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.

We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.

Cheers y’all!

