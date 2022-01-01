Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Slake Cafe
The Well image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

The Well

440 W 2nd st, Austin

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Revive$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
Caesar Salad$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
Matcha$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
More about The Well
Henbit image

 

Henbit

111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
Salmon Bowl$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
House Potato Chips$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
More about Henbit
Consumer pic

 

TLV

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin

Avg 4.9 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sandwich$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
Falafel (Side)$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
Babaganoush$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
More about TLV
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Crêpe$11.25
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
Three Egg Omlette$10.75
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
Laetitia's Crépe$6.50
Lemon jam, butter, sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
More about Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

