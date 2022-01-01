Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Well
440 W 2nd st, Austin
|Popular items
|Revive
|$13.00
unsweetened açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, goji, chia, hemp, almond butter, grain-free granola, ceylon cinnamon, housemade nut milk
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, gluten-free croutons, vegan caesar dressing
|Matcha
|$6.00
nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade
Henbit
111 Congress Ave suit 010, Austin
|Popular items
|Iced Matcha Lavender
Matcha Abundance , Lavender Syrup, Oat Milk
|Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
Farro, Avocado, Seasonal Vegetables, Tarragon Yogurt, Sprouted Mung Beans, Crispy Lentils, Onion, Herbs
|House Potato Chips
|$5.00
House Potato Chips, Chipotle Fresno Hot Sauce
TLV
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7, Austin
|Popular items
|Falafel Sandwich
|$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
|Falafel (Side)
|$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade green Falafel, Amba and green Tahini
|Babaganoush
|$6.00
The best you ever had!
Fire roasted eggplant with Tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and Urfa pepper.
Cafe Crepe of Austin
200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin
|Popular items
|Morning Crêpe
|$11.25
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
|Three Egg Omlette
|$10.75
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
|Laetitia's Crépe
|$6.50
Lemon jam, butter, sugar *contains egg, dairy, flour
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
|Iced Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.