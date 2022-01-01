Downtown cafés you'll love

Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
More about Gourdough's Public House
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dirty Biscuit$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
Side Mac$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
Avocado Toast$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Slake Cafe
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Daily Brew - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Steamed Chai$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
More about Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

