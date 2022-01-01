Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
More about Gourdough's Public House
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheddar Cheese
|$1.00
|American Cheese
|$0.50
|Candied Jalapenos
|$0.50
More about Slake Cafe
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Dirty Biscuit
|$8.95
Fried Halal Chicken, Bacon Jam, smoked Gouda queso, fried egg, Avocado spread, on a house-baked Biscuit.
|Side Mac
|$3.95
a side portion of our 3 cheese Mac and Cheese (smoked gouda, cheddar, & jack)
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Choice of Egg Style, Mashed Avocado in House Spice Blend, Toasted Pepitas, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vin.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Daily Brew - 12 oz
|$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
|Steamed Chai
|$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
More about Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
|Iced Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.