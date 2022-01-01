Downtown dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
More about Gourdough's Public House
Frozen Rolls Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Frozen Rolls Creamery

704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Smash$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
Monkey Business$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
Cookies and Cream$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
More about Frozen Rolls Creamery
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
More about Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

