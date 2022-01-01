Cake in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cake
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Mardi Gras King Cake
|$16.00
You don't need to be in New Orleans to let le bon temps roule. Our yeasted brioche and lemon zest cake is filled with a brown sugar spiced cream cheese filling and topped with a Mardi Gras trio of glazes and white nonpareils sprinkles. Each cake serves 6.
Voodoo Doughnut
212 E. 6th St., Austin
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
|Cinnamon Sugar Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.
Happy Chicks
214 E 6th Street A, Austin
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$6.99
Yellow Buttercake, served hot and topped with fresh Powdered Sugar.