Cake in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mardi Gras King Cake$16.00
You don't need to be in New Orleans to let le bon temps roule. Our yeasted brioche and lemon zest cake is filled with a brown sugar spiced cream cheese filling and topped with a Mardi Gras trio of glazes and white nonpareils sprinkles. Each cake serves 6.
More about Olamaie
Blueberry Cake image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Cinnamon Sugar Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with cinnamon sugar.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

214 E 6th Street A, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Gooey Butter Cake$6.99
Yellow Buttercake, served hot and topped with fresh Powdered Sugar.
More about Happy Chicks
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Leek Cake$15.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant

